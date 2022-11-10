Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

More Than 90 Museum Leaders Decry Climate Protests in Institutions, Citing ‘Fragility’ of Art

Author profile picture
Exterior view of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at night.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, as the artist Wangechi Mutu's sculptures are installed on its façade. Photo Eddie Knox/©2021 Oxford Films

The International Council of Museums (ICOM), a prominent industry group, has released a statement signed by more than 90 museum leaders decrying actions by climate activists that involve targeting artworks.

Among the high-profile figures to sign the letter include the Louvre’s director Laurence des Cars, the Prado’s Miguel Falomir, the British Museum’s Hartwig Fischer, the Guggenheim’s Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim, the Mauritshuis’s Martine Gosselink, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Max Hollein.

In a statement, the museum group said the protestors “severely underestimate the fragility” of the works, calling the art “irreplaceable.”

Related Articles

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Chairman and CEO and Founder of Blackstone Stephen A. Schwarzman speaks during the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Press Preview at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Arts Patrons Among Top Political Donors Ahead of Midterms

Italian Prime Minister and Uffizi Director Exchange Blows Over the Museum's Closure on a National Holiday

Activists associated with the U.K.-based group Just Stop Oil movement have become known for protests in which they glue their hands to the frames of masterpieces, in an effort to spur action to remedy climate change. Similar activist groups have taken up these efforts in Germany, Australia, Spain, and Italy. Recent protests have involved throwing liquids at works by Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh.

The ICOM letter’s co-signers said that the community of museum leaders has been “deeply shaken” by what directors view as “risky endangerment” of the works. In the letter, the directors defend their stance against the activists’ attempts to damage works, calling museums sites for “social discourse.”

ICOM’s response to the protests comes as more than 90 state officials hailing from just under 200 countries met in Egypt for COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, to address issues related to global climate change. The ICOM statement does not address issues related to recent governmental policies around climate change.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad