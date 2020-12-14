Museum of Latin American Art Defends Sale, Drive-Through Art Shows, and More: Morning Links from December 14, 2020

Work by Eduardo Abaroa at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California.

News

The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California, has defended deaccessioning 59 works from its permanent collection, saying that it is part of an effort to diversify the museum’s holdings. Chief curator Gabriela Urtiaga said that “acquiring works by Chicanx and Latinx women is the museum’s priority moving forward.” [Los Angeles Times]

Morehouse College in Atlanta will receive a gift of $1 million worth of art from collector George Wells, with pieces by Amy Sherald, McArthur Binion, Rashid Johnson, and Mickalene Thomas among those included. [CNN]

The American Institute of Architects has issued new ethics rules that prohibit members from “knowingly designing spaces intended for execution or torture, including for prolonged periods of solitary confinement,” according to the New York Times. [The New York Times]

The Kunsthaus Zurich has completed its David Chipperfield–designed expansion, officially making it the biggest museum in Switzerland. [The Art Newspaper]

Amid the possibility of future Covid-19 closures, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam is trying out a new format: drive-through shows. [South China Morning Post]

Banksy

The owners of the house in Bristol, England, that the street artist Banksy chose as the canvas for his latest mural will reportedly go ahead with the planned sale of their property. [The Guardian]

The new work depicts a woman experiencing a sneeze so intense that her dentures fly out of her mouth. [ARTnews]

Design

In an essay on Pantone’s 2021 colors, Kyle Chayka writes, “Though the color of the year is meant as a trend forecast, an evidence-based finding on which hues are newly popular, the 2021 picks seem clearly metaphorical, more of a marketing message than a trend.” [ARTnews]

Blake Gopnik writes on the Museum of Modern Art in New York’s exhibition “Broken Nature,” which focuses on the roles design and architecture might play to fight the climate crisis. However, Gopnik argues that “a show, and a field, that seems set to push back against our consumerist urges feels almost consumed by them.” [The New York Times]

Monolith Mania

Design experts weighed in on how to recreate the monoliths that in recent weeks have captivated the world. Anita La Scala, a founder of ARDA Studio, told the Times that the works are “pretty straightforward in construction and design.” [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Calvin Tomkins profiles Arthur Jafa, whose goal, the artist says to “make Black cinema with the power, beauty, and alienation of Black music.” [The New Yorker]

Here’s a Q&A with Diedrick Brackens on a textile work that was inspired by a recent statistic about the AIDS epidemic. “The work is a meditation on healing, ritual and disease,” the artist said. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

In a piece titled “How Scientists Use and Abuse Portraiture,” Hyperallergic examines the degree to which we ought to trust portraits as factual evidence. [Hyperallergic]

Finally, take a look at a list of artworks available for purchase whose sales will benefit various initiatives, from the Fund for Global Human Rights to Covid-19 relief efforts. [Financial Times]