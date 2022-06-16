Museum of Rescued Art Opens in Rome, Frank Lloyd Wright Doghouse on View, and More: Morning Links for June 16, 2022

General Roberto Riccardi, Head of Carabinieri unit for the Protection of Cultural Heritage looks, at artifacts at the new Museum of Rescued Art in Rome.

The Headlines

LOST AND FOUND. Rome, a city rich with museums, is now home to one more: the Museum of Rescued Art. The Italian government has created the new institution to showcase illegally exported ancient material that it has successfully reclaimed from abroad, the Associated Press reports. It opened on Wednesday within the Baths of Diocletian, which were built around the year 300 . The plan is for displays at the museum to change every few months as fresh artifacts are repatriated; they will then be sent on to their original homes. “We thought it’s right to have the pieces return to the places where they were stolen from,” Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said.

DEEP CUTS. Sure, living in Fallingwater—or any Frank Lloyd Wright home—would be pretty satisfying. But imagine being a dog and living in a doghouse designed by Wright! You can now at least imagine this delightful experience at the Marin Civic Center in San Rafael, California, where just such a creation is on view, Architectural Digest reports. The architect designed the pet dwelling in the 1950s at the request of Jim Berger , 12, whose parents had commissioned a human-sized residence. In other news about little-known bits of culture, recently discovered letters sent to author Gabriel García Márquez by the famous and powerful are going on view today at his onetime home in Mexico City, the Associated Press reports. This weekend, the Museum of Modern Art there opens an exhibition about the writer.

The Digest

A drawing that hit the block in 2020 at a Massachusetts auction house with a top estimate of $300 is being offered for sale for about €1.35 million (about $1.41 million) by dealer Christopher Bishop at TEFAF in Maastricht, the Netherlands, after being identified by Bishop as the work of Jan Lievens. [The New York Times]

The Louvre and the Capodimonte Museum in Naples, Italy, have inked a collaboration that will see around 60 works from the latter go on view in three shows in Paris. The Louvre said in a statement that an “ambitious cultural program, which also includes cinema and music,” will be offered, as well. [ANSA English]

Legendary tennis champion Roger Federer was spotted at Art Basel in the booth of legendary contemporary art champion Gagosian. [The Art Newspaper]

Noted art-world fraudster Anna Delvey is jumping into the wild world of NFTs, offering tokens tied to personal phone calls with her, her drawings, and what are described as “personal items from her time in prison.” [Page Six]

Beyoncé’s next album—her first since Lemonade (2016)—is titled Renaissance. It will be released July 29. [Complex]

TWO MORE ITEMS: Siddhartha Mitter reported from the action at the Dakar Biennale for the New York Times, and Megan O’Grady wrote about artist Anne Truitt’s final journal, Yield, for the New Yorker.

The Kicker

WORKING THE LAND. The Wall Street Journal checked in with artist Dan Colen, whose nonprofit Sky High Farm in Upstate New York has been donating its harvests to combat food insecurity since 2013. It’s a remarkable venture for an artist once so closely tied to Downtown. “When I bought the farm, I’d never one day had any thoughts of agriculture,” Colen said. To help raise funds for its projects, there is now a for-profit clothing line, too, Sky High Farm Workwear, which has collaborations on deck with Balenciaga and Denim Tears. [WSJ]