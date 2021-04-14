A Fifth of Museum Workers Won’t Return to the Field After the Pandemic, Survey Says

The American Alliance of Museums has published a new survey on the impact of the pandemic on cultural workers, illustrating the devastating effect the crisis has had on the sector.

According to the report, a fifth of museum workers and students surveyed don’t expect to remain in the field three years from now. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed cited burnout, while 59 percent said low pay will cause them to change careers.

In another striking figure, about a quarter of museum employees surveyed were out of work last year, with five percent still unemployed. Over 40 percent of respondents lost income during the pandemic. On average, these respondents made 30 percent of their normal salaries. The strain was especially severe for independent consultants and contractors, with more than half having had contracts canceled or indefinitely postponed.

The report also revealed how race and gender affect how workers experienced the health crisis. BIPOC respondents, who represented about 20 percent of those surveyed, reported greater financial strain and fewer financial resources than white respondents. Women were more likely than men to report increased workload and strain on their wellbeing.