Museums in Crisis, Art Spaces Lobby New York State, and More: Morning Links from October 13, 2020

A viewer looks at Barnett Newman at the National Gallery of Art.

News

Peggy McGlone and Sebastian Smee report “America’s great art museums are in crisis. And only some of the distress can be blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.” [The Washington Post]

Peter Schjeldahl weighed in on the Philip Guston controversy and suggests “the debate surrounding the postponement of a show containing depictions of Klansmen is indicative of a larger cultural crisis.” [The New Yorker]

While Broadway will remain dark, a coalition of large performing-arts spaces in New York—including the Park Avenue Armory, the Shed, and St. Ann’s Warehouse—is lobbying state regulators to allow for reopening. [The New York Times]

Analysis

On Wednesday, following its $341 million modern and contemporary evening sale, Christie’s contemporary day sale generated $36.5 million across 190 lots—including a record-setting sale for the late painter Matthew Wong. [Art Market Monitor]

Looking into the legacy of art thefts that get repeated, Riah Pryor writes, “When works of art are taken multiple times, it is often more about criminal prestige or bargaining chips for reducing prison sentences.” [The Art Newspaper]

Shows

Nadja Sayej talked to seven artists involved in an Indigenous Peoples’ Day billboard project by For Freedoms, the activist-art organization helmed by Hank Willis Thomas. [The Guardian]

In Philadelphia, the self-taught Black woodcarver Elijah Pierce, who labored in obscurity for much of his career, “receives a resonant retrospective” among the many riches at the Barnes Foundation. [The Wall Street Journal]

Misc.

A revamped nuclear bunker in Scotland was named “one of five organizations to share the title of UK museum of the year, winning for an eight-year campaign to turn a village eyesore into something rather beautiful.” [The Guardian]

Photographer Rachel Louise Brown captures “Florida’s freakiest attractions – in pictures.” [The Guardian]

An Instagram account called Accidentally Wes Anderson gathers pictures of scenes suited for fastidious films. [ARTnews]