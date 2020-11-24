Museums Negotiate Closures, Strange Monolith Stands in Utah, and More: Morning Links from November 24, 2020

Cyclists ride past the National Museum of Art in Washington, D.C.

News

Liverpool Biennial artistic director Fatos Üstek has departed amidst institutional turmoil. [ARTnews]

As the Smithsonian and the National Gallery of Art have closed, here’s a rundown of museums and institutions that remain open around Washington, D.C. [The Washington Post]

The Architect’s Newspaper surveyed museum closures around the U.S. [The Architect’s Newspaper]

The Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio is remaining open while others around it close. [Toledo Blade]

More than 30 fake invitations to participate in Documenta went out to art-world denizens as part of a caper that has left authorities stumped. [The Art Newspaper]

A helicopter pilot found a “strange” silver monolith in the Utah desert. [The Guardian]

Videos

Artist Hank Willis Thomas holds forth on his life and work in the latest edition of the video series ARTnews Live. [ARTnews]

For the Art Market Monitor and ARTnews Live “Auction Reaction” video series, Kim Heirston & Koji Inoue discuss Sotheby’s October 2020 evening sale. [ARTnews]

Writer/theorist Fred Moten and poet/performer Harmony Holiday played and discussed “music that makes space” for Frieze’s “Autumn Sessions” video series. [Frieze]

Art

Peter Schjeldahl rejoices in revisiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time since last winter. “The Met is our Home Depot of the soul. It has just about whatever you want, and it has a lot of it.” [The New Yorker]

A new archaeological study suggests that “Native Americans, likely of the Chumash tribe, consumed the hallucinogenic plant Datura wrightii hundreds of years ago at a rock art site in Pinwheel Cave in California—and that the art they painted is likely a representation of that plant.” [USA Today]

As the new artist-in-residence at Brooklyn’s famed Green-Wood Cemetery, Heidi Lau, a ceramic artist, plans to work with Chinese funeral homes for a project inspired by her grandparents’ burial rites. [The New Yorker]

After Elizabeth Turk imagined illuminated umbrellas spreading hope during the pandemic, a retirement community in California signed on to bring the artwork to life. [The New York Times]

Francesco Polenghi, an Italian artist whose career as a painter started in his seventh decade of life, died at the age of the 84. [Artforum]

Misc.

A statue of Margaret Thatcher, created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, is going up in her birthplace of Grantham, England. What are the prospects for a monument to such a polarizing figure? [The New York Times]

Construction delays have pushed the new National Museum in Oslo’s opening to 2022. [Life in Norway]

The Jaws shark has been hoisted up for display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. [ABC News]