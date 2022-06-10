Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

With $12 M. Donation, Michigan’s Muskegon Museum Will Look to Build Wing Dedicated to Women Artists

Tessa Solomon
Artemisia Gentileschi, 'Self-Portrait as Clio', 1593-1653.
Artemisia Gentileschi, 'Self-Portrait as Clio', 1593-1653. Courtesy Muskegon Museum of Art

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad