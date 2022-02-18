National Gallery in London Reveals Plans for Bicentennial Revamp

Illustration of how the outdoor space outside the Sainsbury Wing and on Trafalgar Square could look on completion.

The National Gallery in London has revealed plans for its “NG200” initiative to mark the institution’s bicentennial in 2024. Among the proposals offered for public consultation are designs by Selldorf Architects to remodel parts of the museum’s Sainsbury Wing and work on a new Research Center and “Members House” within the Wilkins Building, all with an aim “to futureproof the Gallery” for the next 200 years.

In a statement, National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi said, “Covid-19 had a catastrophic impact on the arts and culture sector. As we move beyond the pandemic, it’s vital that we build on our strengths and, respond to challenges and opportunities. Underpinning these proposals is a concrete desire to build the foundations of the Gallery’s future, consolidating our role as the nation’s art gallery.”

He continued: “With millions of visitors each year, it’s vital that we futureproof our buildings and reinvigorate the public realm immediately surrounding them. We are delighted to launch the first stage of public consultation and welcome feedback on these early concept designs.”

Annabelle Selldorf, the founder of Selldorf Architects, said, “The entire design team has worked very hard alongside the National Gallery to develop a brief that celebrates the Gallery’s historic setting, whilst also providing a better, more welcoming and inclusive experience for visitors. The development of a new and truly accessible Research Center, open to anyone interested in studying and learning more about art, as well as opening up the spaces of the ground floor and bringing more light into the Sainsbury Wing, are primary examples of this.”

Information related to the undertaking can be found here.