National Gallery of Art Hires American Alliance of Museums CEO as Administrator

Laura L. Lott has been hired by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. as its administrator, bringing to an end her 13-year term at the American Alliance of Museums, where she currently serve as president and CEO. She succeeds Sheila McDaniel, who joined in September 2020 and will depart the role this summer.

The AAM, as the industry group is abbreviated, is one of the top organizations of its kind for museums in the US. It offers recommendations, standards, ethical considerations, and more to thousands of museum leaders in the country.

Lott first joined the AAM in 2010 as COO and CFO. When she took on her current titles in 2015, she became the first woman to lead the organization. Prior to the AAM, she had been chief operating officer for National Geographic Society’s JASON Project.

Lott’s new role is one of the top ones at the NGA, and will involve her leading around 50 percent of the museum’s staff, according to a spokesperson. She will also manage a $100 million budget for renovations and operational costs.

“This opportunity to continue serving the museum field—and to serve our nation—is an incredible honor,” Lott said in a statement. “My career so far has fueled my passion for lifelong learning, inspirational spaces and experiences, taking care of our planet, and the power of museums. I am inspired by the National Gallery’s mission and values, and I look forward to working with the talented team at the National Gallery to welcome all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity.”

Kaywin Feldman, director of the NGA, said in a statement, “While leading the American Alliance of Museums, she has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in museums, championing diversity and inclusion, and advancing initiatives in environmental sustainability. Laura is an authentic leader, and I am confident that National Gallery staff will appreciate her warmth, energy, and good humor.”