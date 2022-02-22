After 30 Years, London’s National Portrait Gallery Cuts Ties with BP

Campaigners dressed as a mock clean-up crew called the 'Greenwash Guerrillas' hold a banner outside the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2010, where the BP Portrait Award ceremony is held.

The National Portrait Gallery in London will cut ties with British Petroleum, ending the oil giant’s sponsorship of the gallery’s annual Portrait Award after more than 30 years. According to a statement from a BP spokesperson, their contract will not extend past December, when it is set to expire.

The oil firm’s sponsorship of the Portrait Award has been the subject of controversy for years, with frequent protests at the awards ceremony. In 2019, activists from Extinction Rebellion drenched themselves in fake oil in the gallery’s Ondaatje Wing main hall, where several artworks sponsored by BP are exhibited. That same year, dozens of British artists, including Sarah Lucas, Antony Gormley, and Anish Kapoor, signed a letter asking the gallery to end the partnership due to “BP’s role in furthering the climate crisis.” In 2020, BP withdrew from the award’s judging panel for the first time in 23 years.

The BP Portrait Award is on a two-year hiatus while the National Portrait Gallery’s St Martin’s Place location is closed for a major renovation.

“The gallery is hugely grateful to BP for its long-term support of the BP portrait award,” Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said in a statement. “Its funding for the award has fostered creativity, encouraged portrait painting for over 30 years and given a platform to artists from around the world, as well as providing inspiration and enjoyment for audiences across the UK.”

BP executive Louise Kingham said in a statement, “We are immensely proud of our role in championing British arts and culture for over 30 years, but the BP of today is a very different company from when we first started our partnership with the National Portrait Gallery.” He pledged that the company would reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and become an “integrated energy company.”