London’s National Portrait Gallery Reopens, Actor Gérard Depardieu Is Selling His Art, and More: Morning Links for June 21, 2023

At the newly reopened National Portrait Gallery in London yesterday: the Princess of Wales, in white, and the museum's director, Nicholas Cullinan, in a suit at back.

The Headlines

MUSEUM UPDATES. Starting today, the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s general-admission ticket price is $30 (up from $25), the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. That puts it on par with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. A PMA exec said that the increase will “help the museum’s continuing recovery from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.” ● Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, inaugurated the newly refurbished National Portrait Gallery in London yesterday, People reports. The museum’s director, Nicholas Cullinan, said on his (quite excellent) Instagram that it “was such a pleasure to welcome our wonderful patron.” ● And the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney is launching a music festival in September called Volume, Double J reports. The lineup will include superstar Solange, indie favorite Mount Eerie, and the interdisciplinary legend Lonnie Holley.

LUXE LIVING. Speaking of Sydney, a home in Malibu, California, that may have helped inspire architect Jørn Utzon’s design for the city’s famed opera house is on the market, the Guardian reports. The “wave house,” created by Harry Gesner, was once the home of singer Rod Stewart and is priced at a cool $49.5 million. If you’re looking for a place that is a bit more modestly priced but still has a choice pedigree, the New York Post may have just the offering for you: A three-bedroom Upper East Side apartment designed by the revered architect Tadao Ando that currently has an asking price of $22 million. Ando, whose art-world projects have included the Punta della Dogana in Venice and a number of museums on the Japanese island of Naoshima, created the two-level penthouse abode for art dealer Kazuhito Yoshii, who has called it home since 2017.

The Digest

At the 2024 Venice Biennale, the Nordic pavilion will feature a joint work by artists Lap-See Lam (of Sweden) and Kholod Hawash (Finland) and composer Tze Yeung Ho (Norway). The piece takes Cantonese opera as its starting point. [ArtReview]

The next Berlin Biennale, scheduled for 2024, has been pushed to 2025, with its management team citing the abundance of biennials that are already on the calendar for next year because of pandemic delays. Its curator has not yet been named. [ArtDependence]

Artist Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, a deal that will likely see him sentenced to probation. As part of the agreement, the Department of Justice will not prosecute Biden on a gun charge if he remains drug-free for two years. [The New York Times]

Actor Gérard Depardieu, who is facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment that he denies, is selling 250 works from his art collection at Hôtel Drouot in Paris, including pieces by Auguste Rodin, Alexander Calder, and Hans Hartung. The total high estimate: €5 million (about $5.5 million). [AFP/Euronews]

The veteran nonprofit Artspace New Haven, in that Connecticut university town, is leaving its brick-and-mortar location of more than two decades and will operate remotely. [Hartford Courant]

The Kicker

RIDDLE ME THIS. Congratulations to Bloomberg reporters Tom Maloney and Chris Dolmetsch for penning one of the most memorable ledes in recent memory. Forthwith: “What do billionaire Ken Griffin, a Hamptons fire, and Cy Twombly’s painting Untitled (1971) have in common?” The answer—to try to summarize a complex case—is that they are all part of collector Ron Perelman’s ongoing fight with an insurance company over his claim that five artworks of his artworks, worth more than $400 million, were damaged in 2018. [Bloomberg]