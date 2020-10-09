National Trust Will Cut 1,300 Jobs, Garrett Bradley Releases New Documentary ‘Time,’ and More: Morning Links from October 9, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Nancy Spector has departed the Guggenheim Museum following the conclusion of an investigation into the treatment of guest curator Chaédria LaBouvier, who was brought on to organize a show on Jean-Michel Basquiat. [ARTnews]

In a major win for street artists, the Supreme Court declined to hear 5Pointz developer’s appeal to overturn a decision to award a group of artists millions in damages after their work was washed from the facade of a warehouse in Queens. [The Art Newspaper]

In lieu of a national collection, the Dubai Collection will invite private patrons to loan artworks for temporary display at venues throughout the emirate. [The National]

The Drawing Center, an alternative space for works on paper in New York, has added six new trustees, most of whom are artists. The new board members are lawyer David M. Pohl; artists Adam Pendleton, Curtis Talwst Santiago, Amy Sillman, and Rirkrit Tiravanija; and writer Linda Yablonsky. In a statement, Laura Hoptman, the Drawing Center’s director, called the new additions to the board “six brilliant, creative minds.” [Press Release]

The National Trust, the largest heritage body in the UK, will cut 1,300 jobs. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

“These dynamic, agitated improvisations, on both canvas and paper, reaffirm her leading role in reviving the fortunes of gestural abstract painting,” writes Jason Farago in a review of Amy Sillman’s new show, now on view at Gladstone Gallery in Chelsea. [The New York Times]

Erin Christovale, associate curator at the Hammer Museum, breaks down changing the role of museums in the Black Lives Matter era. [KCET]

Garrett Bradley’s powerful new documentary, “Time,” is out now. Decades in the making, it resists simple characterization of incarceration and the lives shaped by the system. [The Wall Street Journal]

Market

Over the next three years, Deutsche Bank will sell around 200 works from its collection, including paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints from the early postwar modernist period. [Bloomberg]

After a 75-minute bidding war, Shanghai’s Long Museum claimed a rare scroll by Chinese painter and government official Ren Renfa for $42 million. [Art Market Monitor]

& More

In a case of life imitating art, a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate. Here’s a dive into the long tradition of the fly as a symbol of disease and rot throughout art history. [The Washington Post]