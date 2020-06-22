New York’s Natural History Museum Will Remove Statue, California Museums Begin Reopening, and More: Morning Links from June 22, 2020

The statue of Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York will be removed.

News

The American Museum of Natural History in New York said it will remove a controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt situated at its entrance. [ARTnews]

Loïc Gouzer, who played an integral role in the $450 million sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi at Christie’s in 2017, has created a members-only app through which one artwork will be auctioned each week starting June 28. [The Wall Street Journal]

Here’s a list of California museums that have reopened or have announced their reopening dates. [Los Angeles Times]

The Market

None of the 281 galleries in Art Basel’s online viewing rooms this year are owned by Black dealers, the New York Times reports. [The New York Times]

Frieze issued a letter to exhibitors about the uncertain circumstances of the Frieze London and Frieze Masters fairs set to take place in October. [The Art Newspaper]

Sotheby’s will sell Leonard Stanley’s 1940 painting Cottage Garden for an estimated £300,000 at its first live auction since the Covid-19 lockdown in London next month. [The Guardian]

Artists

María Berrío discussed her dreamy collages with the Guardian: “It becomes a little bit like magical realism.” [The Guardian]

Lewis Miller, a New York florist who creates public installations, is getting back to his craft as the city begins to reopen. “Now more than ever we need flowers in the city. Who isn’t looking for a little joy?” he said. [The New York Times]

And More

In a review of Kimberly Drew’s new book, titled This Is What I Know About Art, Christopher Knight writes, “It’s a story in which many (maybe most) people who have emerged as artists and art workers will recognize themselves.” [Los Angeles Times]

And here’s a rundown of the design fairs around the world disrupted by the pandemic. [Financial Times]