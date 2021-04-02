2021 New Museum Triennial Reveals Artist List, Putting Focus on Perseverance

The New Museum Triennial, one of the few biennials set to take place this year, has revealed an artist list for its next edition, which is due to open in October. Organized by New Museum curator Margot Norton and Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles senior curator Jamillah James, the exhibition will focus loosely on forms of perseverance and the ways that the past informs the present.

First launched in 2009 and now in its fifth iteration, the New Museum Triennial has accrued a reputation for launching emerging artists to fame. It has historically spotlighted younger artists, often with an international scope, and alongside the Whitney Biennial, it is considered one of the most important biennial-style shows in New York.

James and Norton’s triennial will be titled “Soft Water Hard Stone,” in reference to a Brazilian proverb—”Água mole em pedra dura, tanto bate até que fura” (“Soft water on hard stone hits until it bores a hole”)—about the value of resistance over time. All of the 40 artists included are younger than 50.

“In this moment of profound change, where structures that were once thought to be stable are revealed to be precarious, broken, or on the verge of collapse, the 2021 Triennial recognizes artists reimagining traditional models, materials, and techniques beyond established institutional paradigms,” an exhibition statement reads. “Their works exalt states of transformation, calling attention to the malleability of structures, porous and unstable surfaces, and the fluid and adaptable potential of both technological and organic media.”

The artist list for the 2021 New Museum Triennial follows below.

Haig Aivazian (b. 1980 Beirut; lives and works in Beirut)

Evgeny Antufiev (b. 1986 Kyzyl, Russia; lives and works in Moscow)

Alex Ayed (b. 1989 Strasbourg, France; lives and works in Brussels and Tunis, Tunisia)

Nadia Belerique (b. 1982 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; lives and works in Toronto)

Hera Büyüktaşcıyan (b. 1984 Istanbul; lives and works in Istanbul)

Tomás Díaz Cedeño (b. 1983 Mexico City; lives and works in Mexico City)

Gabriel Chaile (b. 1985 San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina; lives and works in Lisbon)

Gaëlle Choisne (b. 1985 Cherbourg, France; lives and works in Paris)

Krista Clark (b. 1975 Burlington, Vermont, United States; lives and works in Atlanta)

Kate Cooper (b. 1984, Liverpool, United Kingdom; lives and works in Amsterdam)

Cynthia Daignault (b. 1978 Baltimore, Maryland; lives and works in Baltimore)

Jes Fan (b. 1990 Toronto, Canada; lives and works in New York and Hong Kong)

Goutam Ghosh (b. 1979 Nabadwip, India; lives and works in Kolkata, India)

Harry Gould Harvey IV (b. 1991 Fall River, Massachusetts; lives and works in Fall River)

Clara Ianni (b. 1987 São Paolo; lives and works in São Paolo)

Kahlil Robert Irving (b. 1992 San Diego, California; lives and works in St. Louis, Missouri)

Arturo Kameya (b. 1984 Lima, Peru; lives and works in Amsterdam)

Laurie Kang (b. 1985 Toronto, Canada; lives and works in Toronto)

Bronwyn Katz (b. 1993 Kimberly, South Africa; lives and works in Cape Town)

Ann Greene Kelly (b. 1988 New York; lives and works in Los Angeles)

Kang Seung Lee (b. 1978 Seoul; lives and works in Los Angeles)

Amy Lien and Enzo Camacho (b. 1987 Dallas, Texas; lives and works in New York) and (b. 1985 Manila, Philippines; lives and works in Berlin)

Tanya Lukin Linklater (Alutiiq) (b. 1976 Kodiak, Alaska, United States; lives and works in North Bay, Ontario)

Angelika Loderer (b. 1984 Feldbach, Austria; lives and works in Vienna)

Sandra Mujinga (b. 1989 Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo; lives and works in Oslo and Berlin)

Gabriela Mureb (b. 1985 Rio de Janeiro; lives and works in Rio de Janeiro)

Brandon Ndife (b. 1991 Hammond, Indiana; lives and works in Brooklyn)

Erin Jane Nelson (b. 1989 Neenah, Wisconsin; lives and works in Atlanta)

Jeneen Frei Njootli (Vuntut Gwitchin) (b. 1988 Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada; lives and works in Vancouver)

Ima-Abasi Okon (b. 1981 London; lives and works in London and Amsterdam)

Christina Pataialii (b. 1988 Auckland, New Zealand; lives and works in Wellington, New Zealand)

Thao Nguyen Phan (b. 1987 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City)

Nickola Pottinger (b. 1986 Kingston, Jamaica; lives and works in New York)

Rose Salane (b. 1992 New York; lives and works in New York)

Blair Saxon-Hill (b. 1979 Eugene, Oregon; lives and works in Portland, Oregon)

Samara Scott (b. 1984 London; lives and works in London)

Amalie Smith (b. 1985 Copenhagen; lives and works in Copenhagen)

Iris Touliatou (b. 1981 Athens; lives and works in Athens)

Ambera Wellmann (b. 1982 Lunenberg, Nova Scotia; lives and works in New York)

Yu Ji (b. 1985 Shanghai; lives and works in Shanghai)