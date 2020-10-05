Former New Museum Staffers Detail Work Environment at the Institution and More: Morning Links from October 5, 2020

The New Museum in New York.

News

Here’s a guide to biennials around the world that have been postponed due to the pandemic, from the Bienal de São Paulo to the Whitney Biennial in New York. [ARTnews]

The Times has a report on working conditions at the New Museum in New York, which has cut its budget and issued layoffs as a result of the pandemic. [The New York Times]

Archaeologist Hamlet Petrosyan spoke about Azerbaijan’s shelling on the ancient Armenian city of Tigranakert. [Hyperallergic]

The Baltimore Museum of Art will deaccession works by Andy Warhol, Brice Marden, and Clyfford Still at Sotheby’s, with plans to allocate profits from the sale to staff salaries and diversity initiatives. [Art Market Monitor]

Guston Controversy

The directors of Tate in London and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., have both discussed the controversial postponement of the traveling retrospective “Philip Guston Now.” [The Art Newspaper]

Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art, sat down with Hyperallergic last week to discuss the decision to delay the exhibition until 2024. [Hyperallergic]

Critic Martha Schwendener writes on Guston’s career and the enduring power of his work. [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Ai Weiwei spoke with the Guardian about Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and his new project on view in London’s Piccadilly Circus. [The Guardian]

A new smartphone app designed by Jenny Holzer and commissioned by the University of Chicago features quotes from authors included in the school’s core curriculum. [The New York Times]

Jammie Holmes discusses a new painting titled Four Brown Chairs. “What I wanted the audience to see was a scene of emotional introspection for four different men, and from that have the audience wonder what it is these men are thinking about,” the artist said of the work. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

And more

The remains of an Anglo Saxon warrior buried 1,400 years ago have been discovered in the United Kingdom. [The Art Newspaper]

Finally, critic Joseph Giovannini writes on LACMA’s controversial Peter Zumthor redesign: “As designed, it’s out of touch with the boulevard and neighborhood it imperiously colonizes.” [The New York Review of Books]