New York City Slashes Art Budget, Matthew Wong’s Market Ascends, and More: Morning Links from July 2, 2020

News

In an attempt to help close a budget gap, New York City arts spending has been slashed by 11 percent. [The New York Times]

Could Matthew Wong be a new market sensation? A painting by the artist, who died last year at 35, sold for at auction earlier this week for $1.5 million, over 15 times its pre-sale estimate. [Bloomberg]

A $1.7 million Camille Pissarro painting is at the center of a pending restitution lawsuit that would involve an American collector and France. [The Art Newspaper]

Led by works by Ruth Asawa and Robert Ryman, a Sotheby’s contemporary art day sale on Tuesday netted $51.5 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Art & Artists

Artists in the Philippines are passionately fighting against an anti-terrorism bill that they say is being used to target them and their work. [South China Morning Post]

Could a new arts center in Provincetown, Massachusetts help revitalize that city’s art scene? [The New York Times]

At their art lab in Chicago, artists Bob Faust and Nick Cave have invited their friends and colleagues to help address systemic racism via public art. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

The Critics

Andrea K. Scott addresses the removal of a controversial Theodore Roosevelt monument in New York, writing, “At a moment when the world’s museums are being called out for ingrained and unexamined inequalities, the American Museum of Natural History is one of the few to take decisive action.” [The New Yorker]

Daniel Birnbaum remembers the late, legendary curator Germano Celant, writing, “He did have power. Power over institutions and media, and over the success of generations of artists.” [Artforum]