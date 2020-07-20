New York City Holds Off Reopening Museums and More: Morning Links from July 20, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Market

Loïc Gouzer, formerly of Christie’s, will sell a Jean-Michel Basquiat drawing on his members-only app called Fair Warning. The work is estimated between $8 million and $12 million. [The New York Times]

Christie’s curated “Remastered” sale, which will feature contemporary and Old Masters pieces, opens this week. [Art Market Monitor]

Here’s a look at an alleged art forgery scheme in Michigan under investigation by the FBI. Authorities are scrutinizing eight paintings purportedly created by George Copeland Ault, Ralston Crawford, and Gertrude Abercrombie. [The Art Newspaper]

R.I.P.

Brigid Berlin, who photographed goings on at Andy Warhol’s Factory, has died at age 80. [ARTnews]

Institutions

Although New York City is entering phase four of reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that indoor cultural institutions must remain closed for the foreseeable future. [The New York Times]

The New South Wales government has canceled its plan to relocate the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney while a group called Save the Powerhouse is calling for state funding for repairs and maintenance of the institution. [The Art Newspaper]

Bloomberg reports on what the future might hold for the Shed, which, amid the pandemic, cut its budget from $46 million to $26 million and issued layoffs and furloughs. [Bloomberg]

Art & Artists

“A surprise is in store” at Anish Kapoor’s new exhibition at Houghton Hall in the United Kingdom, according to the Financial Times. [Financial Times]

Sculptor Thomas J Price has created a new bronze work, depicting a woman looking at a cell phone, to go on view in east London. “In the past I have concentrated on the male Black form, but after talking with lots of Black women, I found a way of showing what representation can look like,” the artist said. [The Guardian]

Fashion designers Virgil Abloh, Tracy Reese, Olivier Rousteing, and Ozwald Boateng talked with the Wall Street Journal about Black creative directors shaping the future of the industry. [The Wall Street Journal]