Nick Cave Speaks Truth to Power, Venice Flood Plan Leaves Areas Vulnerable, and More: Morning Links from November 3, 2020

Election

Artist Nick Cave made a big public artwork timed with the election at Jack Shainman Gallery’s satellite location called the School in Kinderhook, New York. [Curbed]

With the polls open for the presidential election in America, the Art Newspaper looked back on its coverage of politics in the arts during the past four years. [The Art Newspaper]

Lucy Ives wrote about a book about a presidential election: not today’s but instead the one in 1996, as surveyed in retrospect by artist Matt Keegan and writer Svetlana Kitto. Their new book, 1996, gathers essays, archival images, and more from a time long ago. [Art in America]

News

“Revealed: official plan to save Venice from flooding sacrifices St Mark’s basilica for Marghera, the industrial port of Venice.” [The Art Newspaper]

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control published an advisory saying that “the lack of transparency and a high level of anonymity in high-value art transactions could make the market attractive to individuals or entities engaging in illicit financial activities, including sanctions evasion.” [The Wall Street Journal]

Artist Grayson Perry faced a backlash after saying that the current global crisis will clear the cultural sector of “dead wood.” Perry has been “accused of being out of touch for comments published as hundreds of gallery and museum staff face job losses.” [The Guardian]

Art World

On the occasion of her new exhibition at the Shed in New York, Howardena Pindell talked to Nadja Sayej about her latest work and coming up in a world where “people didn’t want to talk about racism.” [The Guardian]

In his column “Ask a Curator,” Francesco Bonami holds forth on the Philip Guston postponement, deaccessioning, and more. [ARTnews]

Misc.

For an issue bearing the theme “The Big Pivot,” GQ looked at the direct-to-consumer model of Mason Saltarrelli, a New York painter “making accessible art for emotionally turbulent times.” [GQ]

The Tennessean tells the story of 1767, a company in Nashville that fashions geometric art pieces from salvaged wood that once comprised some of the city’s oldest houses. [The Tennessean]