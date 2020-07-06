City of Münster Secures Funding for Beloved Nicole Eisenman Fountain Sculpture

After almost three years of fundraising efforts, the city of Münster in Germany has accrued the money needed to acquire an edition of Nicole Eisenman’s Sketch for a Fountain, which was shown at the Skulptur Projekte Münster in 2017. When it was last on view in Münster, the work was vandalized more than once, and in one instance it was spray-painted with a swastika.

Münster has been working to acquire Eisenman’s playful sculpture, which was included on ARTnews‘s listing of the top artworks of the 2010s, since 2018. The work features a group of five subdued, pensive figures lounging around a pool of water, and a version of it, titled Grouping of Works from Fountain, went on public view in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood in 2019.

After the New York–based Anton Kern Gallery waived its fee and the artist cut hers, the city needed to raise €800,000 (about $905,000 today) to acquire the work. According to a report by Monopol Magazin, the Münster city council approved the construction of the sculpture for the Kreuzschanze area.

Dein Brunnen für Münster, which was founded by dealer Maria Galen and sculptor Sandra Silbernagel, has helped raise funds for the acquisition. The initiative told Monopol that the work “stands for a peaceful, open society, for equality and tolerance.”

A representative for Dein Brunnen für Münster told ARTnews in an email that the organization is hoping to break ground on the project in 2020 and complete the installation in 2021, though those dates are subject to coordinating efforts with the city. Christoph Gerozissis, senior director at Anton Kern, said in an email that the artwork is not likely to go on view before the second half of 2021, since the figures for the edition are still being made and the site in Münster must be readied.

The city of Münster has previously acquired works displayed in its sculpture exhibitions, which take place every 10 years. Among them are pieces by Jorge Pardo, Claes Oldenburg, Richard Serra, and Rebecca Horn.