Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Thelma Golden to Speak in Komal Shah’s Stanford Talk Series

As part of its “Artists on the Future” discussion series, which is devoted to art and issues affecting society at large, Stanford University in California will feature two luminaries in the American art world: artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden. The two will be in conversation on November 16, in a free event held virtually by the school.

According to a description for the event, the two will discuss the impact of the pandemic on artists, art, and the art world, as well as recent calls for accountability and racial justice that have been voiced at museums around the United States.

Komal Shah, who with her husband Gaurav Garg ranks on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list and helps underwrite the talks series, said she hopes to broach a conversation that crosses borders and connects with people listening. “Not only will we reach a wider audience this year through our internet broadcast format, but our invited speakers reflect our commitment to global issues and trans-cultural conversation,” Shah told ARTnews. “We look forward to hearing from them on the politicization of how and where we choose to live, specifically issues of immigration, human rights, and the existential crisis of climate change.”

Akunyili Crosby, who is based in Los Angeles, is known for her figurative paintings that allude to the interchange of ideas between people and countries. Golden has been director of New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem, where Akunyili Crosby was once an artist-in-residence, since 2005.