New York’s Dept. of Cultural Affairs Faces Budget Cuts, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2020

Happenings

Facing a significant shortfall in tax revenue, New York officials have proposed budget cuts to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs. [ARTnews]

Phillips auction house will donate all proceeds from an upcoming sale to the New York-based non-profit Robin Hood Foundation, which supports financially imperiled New Yorkers. [The Art Newspaper]

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is now offering virtual tours of its collections and exhibitions. [The National] Museums Lacking large endowments or wealthy donors, small cultural institutions like Manhattan’s Tenement Museum face dire prospects during the pandemic. [ The New York Times

In January, a fire tore through New York’s beloved Museum of Chinese in America—the world’s largest archive of Chinese American history. Go inside the efforts to salvage its collection. [ CNN Style Art, Indoors

With his beloved city shut down, San Francisco Chronicle art critic Charles Desmarais gets lost in local lore accessible through an intriguing book from 1880 titled The Taber Photographic Album of Principal Business Houses, Residences and Persons. [San Francisco Chronicle] The Los Angeles Times‘s “quarantine must-watch of the day” featured Red, a play about painter Mark Rothko that you can stream for free through May 27 via PBS. [The Los Angeles Times] Here’s a guide to how some of the biggest names in art—including Banksy, Damien Hirst, and Ai Weiwei—are still engaging with audiences despite social distancing. [ARTnews]

Misc.

The New Yorker‘s “Shouts & Murmurs” section takes some shots at the art world. [The New Yorker]

Here’s an essay on how the “uniquely American art form” of jazz is being devastated by the coronavirus crisis. [The Washington Post]