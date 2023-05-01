Andy Warhol’s Portrait of O.J. Simpson Is Up For Auction at Phillips This May

O.J. Simpson by Andy Warhol (1977) is being offered for sale as part of the 20th Century and Contemporary Art Day Sale at Phillips this month with an estimate of $300,000-500,000. O.J. Simpson was one of 200 portraits Warhol made as part of his ‘Athletes Series,’ which included portraits of Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dorothy Hamil.

Commissioned by Warhol’s collector Richard Weisman, the portrait belonged to a series that depicted a growing class of athletes that were becoming more and more like the celebrities Warhol had always worshipped. At the time that the portrait was made, Simpson was 30-years-old and on the path to becoming one of the greatest running backs of all time. He played for the Buffalo Bills, but an injury in 1977, just a few weeks after his shoot with Warhol, cut his season short, and the next year he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. That same year he met Nicole Brown. They were married between 1985 to 1992; two years following her divorce from Simpson, Brown was murdered.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman, but later deemed liable for both deaths by a California civil court jury.

Made nearly two decades before Simpson went on trial for the murders, Warhol’s portrait has become a more fitting tribute to the artist’s obsession with spectacle.

The silkscreen print features Simpson looking head-on at the viewer, and an extra flourish in acrylic shows Simpson holding a football. Warhol and Simpson both signed the back of the piece. The day that Simpson showed up for his shoot in a motel room in Buffalo, he came without his jersey or a ball, and Warhol had to scramble to find one. Warhol took over 45 polaroids of the young football star before the pair parted ways.

The portrait was exhibited along with others from the series in the exhibition “Athletes by Andy Warhol” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond in 1978. Later, the portrait found itself in the hands of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. According to Bloomberg, a spokesperson claimed that the portrait was never put on view.