Pace Gallery Now Represents Hermann Nitsch, Artist Known for Controversy-Courting Installations

“Hermann Nitsch has made hugely important contributions to the history of performance through his audacious, multifaceted, and transportive productions,” Pace president and CEO Marc Glimcher said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome the artist to the gallery, whose legacy in performance has long been associated with Claes Oldenburg’s storied Happenings and famed live presentations by Alexander Calder and Jean Dubuffet.” Over six decades, the Viennese Actionist has made use of shock tactics in an attempt overwhelm his viewers’ senses. In 2017, he staged 150. Action, a three-hour performance held at the Dark Mofo festival in which a freshly slaughtered bull carcass was pulled apart as 500 liters of blood was flung about the stage. Afterward, the bull was removed from its wooden stand placed on the ground. His performers then dived into the gore in a frenzy, filling it with fruits, vegetables, and other animal remains.

In the days leading up to the performance, over 2,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be canceled. Animal rights activists in Tasmania said they did not oppose the slaughter of the bull, which was done humanely, but criticized the abuse of its carcass.

The work belongs to his “Orgien Mysterien Theater” series begun in the 1960s. In its various iterations, performers dressed in white have engaged bodily with entrails and animal remains as part of a ritual to acknowledge the inevitability of death.

This summer, 6-Day-Play will be restaged at Austria’s Prinzendorf Castle, which the artist purchased in 1971 and has since used as a stage for his ambitious performances, for the first time since 1998.