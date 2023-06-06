Pace Gallery Hires König Partner to Lead New Berlin Office

Laura Attanasio will leave her post as partner of Berlin’s influential König Galerie to join Pace Gallery, a sprawling operation that has spaces in seven locations across three continents. At Pace, Attanasio will lead a new Berlin office with the aim of furthering Pace’s reach in Germany and Austria.

Attanasio became a partner at König in 2022, just a few months before allegations of sexual misconduct against its founder, Johann König, were reported by Die Zeit. (He denied the accusations and subsequently contested the report.) Attanasio first joined the gallery in 2014 and has worked with artists such as Alicja Kwade, Claudia Comte, and Katharina Grosse.

In a statement to ARTnews, Attanasio referred to Berlin’s “remarkable transformation” as something that prompted her departure to Pace, where she will hold the title of senior director.

“In this ever-changing landscape, I recognize a wealth of opportunities that align perfectly with Pace’s mission and vision,” Attanasio said. “The evolving nature of Berlin’s art scene presents an exciting canvas upon which I can continue to foster artistic excellence and contribute to the global art discourse. I am thrilled to explore new horizons, forge meaningful connections, and showcase exceptional talents that resonate with the spirit of this dynamic city.”

None of Pace’s three biggest competitors—the mega-galleries David Zwirner, Gagosian, and Hauser & Wirth—operate a space in Berlin or anywhere else in Germany.

Attanasio’s appointment is the latest in a series of expansionary moves made by Pace. According to a recent ARTnews survey, Pace took on more than a dozen artists in the past year. Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, Pace also restructured its staff, with Samanthe Rubell now serving as its president, a title that CEO Marc Glimcher no longer holds.