Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Paintings Returned from Musée d’Orsay to Heirs to be Auctioned in Paris

Author profile picture
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Paul Gauguin's Nature morte avec pivoines de chine et mandoline (estimated $10 - 15 million) goes on view on April 13, 2023 in Paris, France. Sotheby's Paris today unveiled four masterworks by Renoir, Cezanne and Gauguin, recently returned to the heirs of iconic French art dealer Ambroise Vollard. The works were stolen during the Second World War and sold to the Nazis. They will be offered at Sotheby's major auctions in New York in May 2023, with a combined estimate in excess of $15 million. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Sotheby's)
Paul Gauguin's Nature morte avec pivoines de chine et mandoline (estimated $10 - 15 million) goes on view on April 13, 2023 in Paris, France. Getty Images for Sotheby's

In February, after a decade-long legal dispute, a French court ordered the Musée d’Orsay in Paris to return a group of Impressionist paintings that were determined to have been illegally sold in Germany during WWII following the death of their original owner, the French art dealer Ambroise Vollard.

The four works returned to Vollard’s relatives as part of the suit are now slated to be sold at auction in France next month—a common outcome for restitution settlements, where the funds raised from public sales of artworks are split among legal heirs, who share ownership.

Related Articles

A middle-aged man in a dark suit, blue shirt, and reddish tie sits in a large white chair. He holds his hands in front of himself. He seems to be speaking to someone.

Two pieces by Pierre-Auguste Renoir—Marine Guernesey (1883) and Judgement of Paris (1908)—Paul Cézanne’s Undergrowth (1890-1892) and Paul Gauguin’s Still life with mandolin (1885) will be offered during a Sotheby’s sale that will take place in Paris on May 16.

The Gaugin, which carries the highest estimate of the grouping, is expected to sell for a price between $10 million and $15 million. The remaining three works are valued are prices between $250,000 and $1.5 million.

After his abrupt death in 1939 at the age of 73, Vollard’s estate became embroiled in controversy after evidence came to light that some works in his 6,000-item collection had been improperly distributed by his relatives. (Exact records for the sale history of the four works is unclear.)

His brother, Lucien Vollard, who was appointed as the estate’s executor, sold works from the estate collection together with his liaisons—Étienne Bignou and Martin Fabiani— who sold works to German museums, dealers and Nazi officers. Bignou and Fabiani were later implicated in financial frauds.

Vollard’s heirs, who filed a lawsuit against the Paris museum in 2013, argued that Lucien’s business ties to Nazi officials makes the sales of these artworks null, regardless of the dealing was made under duress. The heirs are still seeking the return of three paintings once owned by Vollard that still reside in the Musée d’Orsay.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad