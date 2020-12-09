Pantone Names Its 2021 Colors of the Year, Signaling Hope in Dark Times

This is only the second time in its history that two colors have been chosen by Pantone. In 2015, Rose Quartz and Serenity (a pastel pink and tranquil blue) were chosen for 2016. The two colors were represented as a gradient in a nod to the growing recognition of gender fluidity.

The colors of 2021 are intended as a distinct, but complimentary pair. Ultimate Gray, a neutral shade, is the first gray to be recognized with the honor. The Pantone press release described it as akin to earth elements which are “everlasting and provide a firm foundation.” Illuminating, only the second yellow hue chosen in 22 years, was described as “imbued with solar power.”

“The selection of two independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one,” said Eiseman.