Paris Hilton Collects Art, Artists Decry Police Raid of Palestinian Arts Centers, and More: Morning Links from August 14, 2020

News

The New-York Historical Society has unveiled an outdoor exhibition of oral histories and photography of New Yorkers from the coronavirus era. [The New York Times]

60 leading artists, writers, and filmmakers have signed an open letter condemning a recent Israeli police raid of three Palestinian cultural centers. [Hyperallergic]

Italian-Americans in the US are campaigning to block the removal of Christopher Columbus statues. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

“As we come blinking into the light, leave a space in your life to make art.” British artist Grayson Perry has a few words to share with the masses. [The Guardian]

Paris Hilton, iconic TV personality, is also a burgeoning pop artist and collector: “Andy Warhol, Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst, Alex Israel, David LaChappelle are a few that I have in my collection.” [Forbes]

Ahead of his new monograph, renowned Nigerian photographer Samuel Fosso spoke with the late curator Okwui Enwezor about his early autobiographical work and the power struggles at the heart of his practice. [Aperture]

The Market

For the show “Say It Loud (I’m Black and Proud),” curators at Christie’s have drawn up a list of terms designed to protect artists from exploitation, including a requirement that artists receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their work. [Artnet News]

Phillips announced on Thursday that it will open a space in Southampton, joining Sotheby’s and Christie’s in expanding to New York’s Long Island. [ARTnews]