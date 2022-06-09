Parrish Art Museum Names New Leader After Sudden Resignation of Last Director

Just as the season in the Hamptons opens for the summer, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill announced that it had found new director in Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, the leader of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum of Michigan State University in East Lansing. She begins in her new post on July 8.

Ramírez-Montagut will take the helm just months after the Parrish Art Museum’s previous director, Kelly Taxter, resigned from the position this past December after less than a year on the job.

“The Parrish Art Museum Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce Mónica Ramírez-Montagut as its new director at this exciting moment, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in Water Mill and approach our 125th anniversary as a leading arts institution,” said Parrish board co-chairs Frederic M. Seegal and Alexandra Stanton in a statement.

Ramírez-Montagut, who was born in Mexico City, has a PhD in architecture, and has worked with leading institutions around the United States. She has held curatorial positions at institutions like the Guggenheim, the Aldrich, and the San José Museum of Art, where she organized exhibitions focused on artists like Cai Guo Qiang and Zaha Hadid.

Prior to serving as the executive director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, she was the director of the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University for six years.

“I am delighted to join the talented staff and board at the Parrish,” said Dr. Ramírez-Montagut in a statement. “Their entrepreneurial and bold spirit, their commitment to varied communities, and their passion for deepening the field of art are remarkable. It is the honor of my life to contribute to the Parrish’s vision and mission and to take the institution to the next level.”