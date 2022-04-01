Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies at 78, Forlini’s Closes, and More: Morning Links for April 1, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

PATRICK DEMARCHELIER, the fashion photographer and portraitist, died on March 31 at the age of 78, his Instagram page announced. Shooting for leading magazines and brands, and serving as the personal portraitist for Princess Diana, Demarchelier was one of the most visible fashion photographers of his era. “The combination of ease and elegance set his work apart,” Vanessa Friedman writes in the New York Times, where she is fashion director and chief fashion critic. In 2018, the Boston Globe ran a story in which models accused the photographer of sexual misconduct with models, allegations that he denied. Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and the Guardian also ran obituaries.

COMINGS & GOINGS. Artist Harold Ancart and the David Zwirner gallery are no longer working together, the Artnet News “Wet Paint” column reports. Dealer Courtney Treut, a vet of Hauser & Wirth and Anton Kern, has joined Sean Kelly as senior director in Los Angeles, where the New York firm is readying a space. The Brooklyn Museum has named Ernestine White-Mifetu as curator of African art and Abigail L. Dansiger as director of libraries and archives, Culture Type reports. And Joasia Krysa, professor of exhibition research and head of art and design at Liverpool John Moores University in the U.K., will curate the 2023 Helsinki Biennial, per Artforum.

The Digest

Billionaire collector Joseph Lau is reportedly selling eight porcelains from the Ming and Qing dynasties through Sotheby’s and a trove of rare wine through Christie’s, which could net him some $20 million in total. Convicted of money laundering and bribery in Macau, Lau resides in Hong Kong, which does not have an extradition agreement with that special administrative region. [The Daily Beast]

Artist-friends Melvin Edwards, Sam Gilliam, and William T. Williams, who first showed together at the Studio Museum in Harlem in 1969, have a new joint show at the Pace Gallery in New York. Gilliam said in a wide-ranging roundtable that “anytime we work together, it makes us competitive, and hence not to be outdone by the other.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Researchers at the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin have reattributed a 1638 landscape previously thought to be by Govert Flinck to his teacher, one Rembrandt van Rijn. In the mood for more Rembrandt? Last year, ARTnews asked Rembrandt scholars to to pick their favorite pictures by the master. [Artnet News via Artforum]

Chef, restauranteur, and art collector Daniel Humm, whose restaurants include Eleven Madison Park in New York, is said to be dating actor Demi Moore. Their reps are not commenting. [Page Six]

More art-dining news: Forlini’s, the red-sauce joint that has been in Manhattan’s Little Italy for more than 60 years, and that became a fixture for post-opening gallery dinners and post-gallery-visit drinks, has closed. [Eater]

Some 20,000 films from the storied collection of Kim’s Video, which shuttered its New York flagship in 2009, are now available for rent at the Lower Manhattan theater of Alamo Drafthouse. VCRs can be rented, too. [The New York Times]

The Kicker

ALL TOMORROW’S PARTIES. At a VIP opening for the Whitney Biennial in New York, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman caught up with collector Mera Rubell, who said that she used to throw Biennial afterparties with her husband, Don, back in the days when the museum was on the Upper East Side. “One time, we got a buzz from someone who wanted to come to the party—but they were a full day late,” Mera said. “I asked, ‘What’s your name?’ and they said, ‘Jeff Koons .’ It was 1979, no one had ever heard of him. We invited him up for pasta.” And now the guy is sending his art to the moon! [Vanity Fair]