Patti Smith Receives French Légion d’Honneur, $5 M. for Tampa Museum, and More: Morning Links for May 25, 2022

The Headlines

FROM THE MUSEUM HALLS. Hot on the heels of announcing a $25 million gift for its planned expansion last month, the Tampa Museum of Art in Florida said it has lined up another $5 million for the project, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The donation comes from local philanthropists Penny and Jeff Vinik’s Vinik Family Foundation, and comes with naming rights for the institution’s education center. The museum has now raised $71 million of its $100 million goal for the project. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, artist Marina Abramovic’s much-delayed exhibition at London’s Royal Academy of Arts has a new opening date, the Art Newspaper reports. Originally slated for September 2020, it is now on tap for September of 2023. Mark your calendars!

ON THE MOVE. Artist Sally Saul, who makes playful and inventive ceramics, has joined the roster of New York’s Venus Over Manhattan gallery. “I think I’m one of her biggest collectors, so it’s always good to share with others what you love yourself,” Adam Lindemann, VOM’s founder, told Alex Greenberger in ARTnews. The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has hired Michael J. Bramwell to be its first curator of folk and self-taught art, the Boston Globe reports. He is currently visiting guest curator at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, in Summit, has tapped Kristen Evangelista to be its director of exhibitions, per New Jersey Stage.

The Digest

Singer, writer, and photographer Patti Smith was been awarded France’s Légion d’Honneur. “I embraced France my whole life,” Smith said, “and to receive an embrace like this in return is a wonderful thing.” [AFP/Bangkok Post]

Social-media posts from K-pop stars and other South Korean celebrities who are art collectors are drawing their fans to museums and galleries. “I thought art had totally nothing to do with me, something highly sophisticated people enjoy. But RM dispelled that prejudice for me,” one said, referring to the BTS band member. [The Korea Herald]

The recent wedding of actress Chloë Sevigny and Karma dealer Siniša Mačković in her native Darien, Connecticut, featured an ice sculpture of a swan bedecked with chains. Its designer? Artist Lizzi Bougatsos, who suggested that Sevigny meet Mačković. [British Vogue]

In a newly published study, archaeologists say that they believe they have found the oldest-known mine in North or South America. Located in eastern Wyoming, it appears to have been a source of hematite, or red ocher, some 12,000 years ago by people digging with antlers or bones. [Smithsonian Magazine]

June Fitzpatrick, a veteran art dealer in Portland, Maine, died on Monday at the age of 83. “She had a really good eye, and she didn’t just show what she thought would sell, but what she thought was worthwhile,” said local art writer Edgar Allen Beem, who termed her the city’s leading gallerist during her run. [Portland Press Herald]

Are you headed to Switzerland for Art Basel next month? Wallpaper has a guide to key art museums across the alpine country, from Geneva and Zurich to Lugano and Bern. [Wallpaper]

The Kicker

FAIR PLAY. More than 50 percent of the roughly 130 exhibitors at Art Basel Hong Kong (which just opened today to invited guests) have satellite booths, Ted Loos reports in the New York Times . That means local reps are taking the place of dealers who are unable, or unwilling, to visit the city from abroad and sit through its seven-day quarantine. Basel head honcho Marc Spiegler is not on hand, but Adeline Ooi, its director for Asia is, and she told the Times that the mandatory hotel stay is “certainly not for everyone, but I’ve also come to appreciate this experience of self-isolation.” [NYT]