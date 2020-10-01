Paula Rego Departs Embattled Marlborough Gallery, Joins Victoria Miro Ahead of Tate Retrospective

Paula Rego, who imbues her figurative paintings and prints with feminist narratives, has joined the roster of Victoria Miro gallery, which maintains spaces in London and Venice. Prints by Rego, who will be the subject of a major retrospective in 2021, will continue to be shown and sold by Cristea Roberts Gallery.

The move sees the artist leaving Marlborough Gallery, which previously represented her in the British capital. That gallery is now embroiled in two lawsuits involving dealer Max Levai, who formerly served as president of the enterprise, which previously was thought to have closed permanently.

Rego will have an exhibition with Victoria Miro in 2021, and her work will figure in the gallery’s presentation at Frieze London 2020, which opens to the public on October 9. Her practice centers on storytelling, and she has drawn inspiration from her own experiences, literature, myths and folklore, fairytales, art history, and more. Much of Rego’s work examines power structures and hierarchies, particularly as they relate to women.

“She is a fearless artist who paints life and the world head-on,” dealer Victoria Miro said of Rego in a statement. “Her work resonates today more powerfully than ever and I am excited to bring it to new audiences.”

The artist’s most famous series include “Dog Women,” which she began in 1994 and features women in various contorted poses, and the “Abortion” series, completed between 1998 and 1999. In 2021, Tate Britain in London will present a retrospective of Rego’s work, bringing together over 100 paintings, collages, drawings, large-scale pastels, etchings, and sculptures.

In 2010, Rego was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her work and achievements in the arts. She has had exhibitions at venues around the world, including the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., the Museum of Contemporary Art in Monterrey, Mexico, Tate Liverpool, Pinacoteca de São Paulo, and elsewhere. Rego’s work can be found in the collections of Tate and the National Gallery in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, and other institutions.