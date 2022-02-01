Paulina Olowska, Painter of Sleek Representations of Women, Joins Pace Gallery

Pace Gallery, one of the world’s largest galleries, has added painter Paulina Olowska to its roster. She will continue to be represented by Simon Lee Gallery and the Foksal Gallery Foundation.

Olowska, who is known for her paintings of women who seem to lifted straight from another era, joins the gallery after her longtime New York representative, Metro Pictures, shuttered last year. She is the third artist from that gallery’s roster to join Pace, after Robert Longo and Latifa Echakhch. Many others represented by Metro Pictures, including Cindy Sherman and Jim Shaw, have gone on to join Pace’s mega-gallery competitors, Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth.

Karine Haimo, a Pace senior director who previously worked with Olowska at Metro Pictures, said in an email to ARTnews, “It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with Paulina, and to have a small part in bringing her uniquely wondrous practice to a global audience.”

Olowska’s paintings often draw on fashion advertisements and pop culture, and bridge the gap between the aesthetics of her home country of Poland, where she is based, and the U.S. Feminist themes course through her oeuvre—she once stated in an interview with Trebuchet that she is interested in “forgotten culture” and the ways that it is expressed through images of women. Metro Pictures’s swan song was an Olowska solo show that paid tribute to women-run spaces in Eastern Europe and the U.S.

“Thinking about the future is determined by bringing forces of unknown spiritual beauty and chaos in one,” Olowska said in a statement. “Pace feels like the right partner for me as I continue to work across mediums and forge new and mysterious terrain. I look forward to working with the gallery and know that it will support me in my quest for experimentation and discovery.”