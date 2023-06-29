Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

An 1,000-Year-Old Stone Trophy Related to a Sacred Pre-Columbian Ball Game Returned to Mexico

Author profile picture
An elaborately carved yoke made from sedimentary rock.
This elaborately carved u-shaped yoke was likely a trophy given to winner of a sacred Mesoamerican Ball Game. Courtesy Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Relations

An elaborately carved, U-shaped stone trophy was returned to Mexico after it nearly went up for sale at an Austrian auction house, the Art Newspaper reported Wedneday. The trophy, which resembles a yoke and is carved from sedimentary stone, is an ornate representation of the protective gear worn around players’ waists during the Mesoamerican ball game pelota.

The artifact was recovered by the Mexican Embassy in Austria prior to the sale with help from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Mexico City, according to a statement from the Mexican government.

Related Articles

Cambodian deputy Prime Minister Sok An (L) shakes hands with British Khmer art collector Douglas Latchford (R) during a function at the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh on June 12, 2009. Latchford, a well known collector of Khmer art repatriated a number of Khmer antiquities during the event. AFP PHOTO/TANG CHHIN SOTHY (Photo credit should read TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ball Game, as it was simply called, was played in varying styles by every major Mesoamerican civilization both for fun and sometimes with religious significance. In most versions, teams of two or three would use their hips, shoulders, knees, and elbows to keep the ball in play or score points by getting a solid rubber ball through a vertical stone hoop set high on a flat stone wall. The long rectangular courts were often found in a city’s “sacred precinct”, according to the World History Encyclopedia.

Since the inauguration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2018, Mexican authorities have aggressively, and often successfully, sought the return of cultural artifacts from auction houses and museums. While Mexican officials were unable to stop an auction of pre-Columbian artifacts in Germany in 2021 and Paris last year, they have organized the return of artifacts from the United StatesBelgium, and the Netherlands.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad