Peter Zumthor Holds Forth, Okwui Enwezor’s Posthumous Star Turn, and More: Morning Links from October 6, 2020

News

Dana Goodyear profiled Peter Zumthor, the architect behind the closely followed reimagining of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. [The New Yorker]

Sebastian Smee talked to artists and organizers involved with “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America,” an exhibition coming to the New Museum in New York that was “about 85 percent complete” before its star curator, Okwui Enwezor, died. [The Washington Post]

Charlotte Higgins wrote about complicated issues surrounding the Royal Opera House’s plan to sell a David Hockney painting it owns at Christie’s in London—a ”dilemma laying bare inequality in the arts.” [The Guardian]

Market

Scott Reyburn wonders about the prospects of online auctions. “Livestreamed auctions make game shows of art, but where is the glamor?” [The Art Newspaper]

Liu Ye’s painting Florence will be on offer at Sotheby’s contemporary art evening sale in Hong Kong, with an estimate between $905,000 and $1.2 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Background

The Louvre Abu Dhabi and NYU Abu Dhabi have teamed up to convene a webinar with some big names on “why museums matter in the age of Covid.” [The Art Newspaper]

Artist and educator Maria Gaspar talks about her multivalent work in and around Chicago—and other locales including the sky above a detention center in Texas, where she wrote a message in smoke in protest of mass incarceration as part of the project In Plain Sight. [School of the Art Institute of Chicago]

Art writer Antwaun Sargent holds forth on his fashion sense for Fit Diaries—”where GQ asks our favorite style lords to document a week through their outfits.” [GQ]

Misc.

Linda Givon, the founder of South Africa’s esteemed Goodman Gallery, died at 84. [ARTnews]

The artist group MSCHF is making paintings of people’s hospital bills with the hopes of selling them to help recoup the costs of falling ill. [CNN]