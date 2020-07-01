City of Philadelphia Slashes Art Funding By 40 Percent to Balance Budget and More: Morning Links from July, 2020

Philadelphia police officers gather near the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza. The city recently cut its art budget by 40 percent.

News

The German government is attempting to purchase the Hamburger Bahnhof, which houses Berlin’s main contemporary art museum and is owned by an investor who wants to demolish in favor of new office buildings. [The Art Newspaper]

To balance its budget amid coronavirus-related shortfalls, the City of Philadelphia has slashed its public funding to the arts by 40 percent and eliminated its Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. [The New York Times]

Artist Tania Bruguera was detained in Havana ahead of a protest against police brutality in the wake of the killing of Hansel Ernesto Hernández Galiano, a Black Cuban man shot by Cuban law enforcement. [Hyperallergic]

Hauser & Wirth will open a second exhibition space in Zurich, as the mega-gallery expands its presence in Switzerland. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

Angie Jaime writes that “the ‘art world’ can’t exist in a decolonized future.” [Teen Vogue]

Noah Simblist writes about Dread Scott’s Slave Rebellion Reenactment work, which was performed in New Orleans last November, and how it relates to the ongoing protests against police violence and systemic racism. [Art in America]

Jason Farago looks back on 10 signature images by Milton Glaser, the famed graphic designer behind “I ♥ NY” who died last week. [The New York Times]

Watch a video tour of the Las Vegas mansion of collector Steve Wynn, which is filled with high-priced art. [The Sacramento Bee]

Art Market

Undeterred by looming National Security Law, the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association organized a small local art fair with 12 exhibitors that brought in almost 3,000 visitors over 10 days. [The Art Newspaper]

Scholars have searched for some 60 years for Frida Kahlo’s lost painting The Wounded Table. A Spanish art dealer says its waiting in a London warehouse with the price tag of $45 million—but experts aren’t buying it. [AP]