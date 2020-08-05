Philadelphia Museum of Art Lays Off 85 Employees, Outcry Over Racist Painting at Tate Britain, and More: Morning Links from August 5, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has laid off 85 employees. More than 40 more workers are also taking voluntary separation agreements. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Following an outcry, Tate Britain in London has removed verbiage on its website that called a painting in its dining room with racist imagery “amusing.” [The Guardian]

A Gerhard Richter work mysteriously disappeared in Vienna—and now just as mysteriously, it may have already reappeared. [Monopol]

The Shaker Museum in Chatham, New York, will get a brand-new building for its 18,000-object collection. Selldorf Architects has been tapped to design the space, which will cost $15 million. [The Art Newspaper]

Yves Bouvier, a Swiss dealer believed to be at the center of a grand art scheme involving the Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, is being investigated by authorities in his home country for possible tax evasion. [Artnet News]

Art and Artists

In a new interview, Jenn Nkiru, an artist who showed at last year’s Whitney Biennial, discussed co-directing Beyoncé’s new visual album Black Is King. [British Vogue]

Ta-Nehisi Coates has been brought on to do an activism-themed issue of Vanity Fair, and among those contributing to it are artists Deana Lawson, LaToya Ruby Frazier, and John Edmonds, who shot the writer’s portrait. [Vanity Fair]

Market

Superblue, a series of “experiential art centers” that are intended to offer “art experiences” (as opposed to art objects), will launch this December in Miami. Pace Gallery president and CEO Marc Glimcher cofounded the initiative with Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst. [The New York Times]

Although many enterprises in the city were forced to remain closed for months because of the pandemic, Los Angeles galleries are continuing to report strong and steady sales. [The Hollywood Reporter]