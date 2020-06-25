Philadelphia Museum of Art to Cut 20 Percent of Staff and More: Morning Links from June 25, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Museums

Staff members at the Metropolitan Museum of Art sent a letter to leadership after the museum’s head of the European painting department posted on Instagram said monuments needed to be protected from “zealots.” [The New York Times]

In a new open letter, former staffers at the New Orleans Museum of Art allege that the museum fostered a “plantation-like culture” of systemic racism. [ARTnews]

The Philadelphia Museum of Art plans to cut more than 100 jobs, or 20 percent of its staff, through “furloughs, voluntary departures, and possibly layoffs”. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Protests are planned for when the Akron Art Museum reopens after its coronavirus-related closure. [Beacon Journal]

Art & Artists

Arthur Jafa’s now iconic video work Love is the Message, The Message is Death (2016) will be livestreamed for 48 hours on the websites of 14 museums, beginning tomorrow. [The Art Newspaper]

Jason Farago reviews the new book Korean Art From 1953: Collision, Innovation, Interaction, writing that this “lavish yet scholarly” tome is “vital artistic genealogy of our planet’s current cultural powerhouse.” [The New York Times]

Artist Katherine McMahon and musician Ray Angry will hand out 500 Lysol-sprayed $1 bills on silver platters at Guild Hall in the Hamptons as part of a performance called Free Clean Money. [Artnet News]

A group of 40 London galleries, who first began talking via a WhatsApp group, will launch concurrent exhibitions via the AR app Vortic. [The Art Newspaper]

Sponsored Content by Phillips

And More

In case you missed it, here are the 18 trends that will move the art world forward. [ARTnews]

Helen Donahue, who has worked on brand apologies, looks at the aesthetics of the new on-brand Photoshopped Apology used recently—and why they’re getting it so wrong. [Art in America]

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has become an unlikely class clown on TikTok with its often irreverent posts. [The New York Times]

Art critic Raquel Gutiérrez reflects on the meaning of Pride and its history as a protest, and offers a short playlist that highlights Pride’s political power. [NPR]