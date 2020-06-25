Skip to main content
Philadelphia Museum of Art to Cut 20 Percent of Staff and More: Morning Links from June 25, 2020

Author profile picture
The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art. Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Museums

Staff members at the Metropolitan Museum of Art sent a letter to leadership after the museum’s head of the European painting department posted on Instagram said monuments needed to be protected from “zealots.” [The New York Times]

In a new open letter, former staffers at the New Orleans Museum of Art allege that the museum fostered a “plantation-like culture” of systemic racism. [ARTnews]

The Philadelphia Museum of Art plans to cut more than 100 jobs, or 20 percent of its staff, through “furloughs, voluntary departures, and possibly layoffs”. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Protests are planned for when the Akron Art Museum reopens after its coronavirus-related closure. [Beacon Journal]

Art & Artists

Arthur Jafa’s now iconic video work Love is the Message, The Message is Death (2016) will be livestreamed for 48 hours on the websites of 14 museums, beginning tomorrow. [The Art Newspaper]

Jason Farago reviews the new book Korean Art From 1953: Collision, Innovation, Interaction, writing that this “lavish yet scholarly” tome is “vital artistic genealogy of our planet’s current cultural powerhouse.” [The New York Times]

Artist Katherine McMahon and musician Ray Angry will hand out 500 Lysol-sprayed $1 bills on silver platters at Guild Hall in the Hamptons as part of a performance called Free Clean Money[Artnet News]

A group of 40 London galleries, who first began talking via a WhatsApp group, will launch concurrent exhibitions via the AR app Vortic. [The Art Newspaper]

And More

In case you missed it, here are the 18 trends that will move the art world forward. [ARTnews]

Helen Donahue, who has worked on brand apologies, looks at the aesthetics of the new on-brand Photoshopped Apology used recently—and why they’re getting it so wrong. [Art in America]

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has become an unlikely class clown on TikTok with its often irreverent posts. [The New York Times]

Art critic Raquel Gutiérrez reflects on the meaning of Pride and its history as a protest, and offers a short playlist that highlights Pride’s political power. [NPR]

Newswire

