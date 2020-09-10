The Next Generation of Saatchi to Open London Gallery and More: Morning Links from September 10, 2020

View of an exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London for the Spectrum Art Prize, showing paintings by Dwnne McGeachy.

News

Phoebe Saatchi Yates, the 26-year-old daughter of Charles Saatchi, will open a 10,000-square-foot gallery in the heart of London’s Mayfair district, focusing on “unknown” and “unseen” artists. [The Art Newspaper]

In a new profile, Arne Glimcher, founder of Pace Gallery, reveals that since the gallery’s lucrative sale of the Marron collection with Acquavella and Gagosian, the three dealers have started a new independent business called AGP as “a new way to pitch for estates that typically go to auction houses.” [WSJ. Magazine]

Tonika Lewis Johnson, a Chicago-based documentary photographer, has accused photographer Alec Soth of copying her series “The Folded Map Project” for a recent New York Times op-ed. [The Art Newspaper]

The former Central Park South studio of the late Surrealist artist Enrico Donati, who died in 2008, has been listed for $3.6 million. [New York Post]

Museums, Memorials, & More

Todd Plummer writes about “what it’ll take for America’s small museums to survive the pandemic.” [Condé Nast Traveler]

Carolina A. Miranda talks with L.A. architect Paul Murdoch, who was been working on the Flight 93 National Memorial for 15 years. A key component to the memorial became fully operational only last week. [Los Angeles Times]

The flooding of the Nile River, caused by heavy rain, is threatening ancient pyramids in Sudan. [Yahoo! News]

Art & Artists

Maren Hassinger’s newest Monument sculpture, made from local tree branches, will go on view next month in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood. [Smithsonian Magazine]

Peter Plagens reviews the traveling exhibition “Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist,” which is currently on view at the Whitney Museum in New York. He writes, “what and how she painted was never intended to grab the art world by the collar and shake it.” [The Wall Street Journal]

Here’s a slideshow of Japanese postwar photography, with a focus on the artists who participated in the Vivo cooperative and published their work in Provoke magazine. [The Guardian]