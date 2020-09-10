Charles Saatchi’s Daughter to Open Huge Gallery in London Dedicated to Emerging Artists

Phoebe Saatchi Yates, daughter of advertising mogul turned collector Charles Saatchi, is following in her famous father’s footsteps with the launch of a new gallery in London. Saatchi Yates and her husband, Arthur Yates, will open Saatchi Yates, a 10,000-square-foot commercial space at 6 Cork Street on October 15. The gallery is located in a two story building in the city’s central Mayfair district, nearby Goodman Gallery and the auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s. The gallery’s focus, according to a release, will be “unseen artists.”

According to the Art Newspaper, the gallery will represent a select number of artists, and the inaugural exhibition will be dedicated to Swiss-born artist Pascal Sender. Sender will display 19 paintings created for the show, in addition to augmented reality artworks which can be viewed through an app.

“We wanted to maintain the Saatchi narrative of showing and buying artists young, but the difference is we want to stay with them for the long haul and nurture their careers,” Saatchi Yates told the Art Newspaper. Large-scale presentations will be hosted in a 6,000-square-foot space on the ground floor, while blue-chip works from private collections will be offered in a lower-level salesroom.

While Charles Saatchi served in a advisory role to the couple during the gallery’s early planning stages, he will not be involved in daily operations, and works from the renowned Saatchi collection, which are on view in London’s eponymous Saatchi Gallery, will not be for sale at Saatchi Yates. The Saatchi Gallery has been open since 1985 and has since become a fixture of the London art scene.