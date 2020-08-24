Photo London Opts for Online Edition and More: Morning Links from August 24, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Joe Thompson, who has served as director of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, for 32 years, will step down on October 29. [ARTnews]

After planning for a socially distant event in October, Photo London will hold its fifth edition online after all. [The Art Newspaper]

As part of an initiative spearheaded by design professor Friedrich von Borries, the University of Fine Arts Hamburg in Germany will offer three individual grants to applicants who pledge to reduce their consumption or adjust other behaviors that impact the world as a whole. Submissions to the so called “doing nothing” grants will be on view in an exhibition opening in November. [DW]

Viktor Babariko, a collector in Belarus and a rival of the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, has been arrested. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

Carolina A. Miranda examines the history and enduring legacy of the Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War, of which artists were key participants. The Moratorium “marked a transformational moment for art in Los Angeles,” Miranda writes. [Los Angeles Times]

Here’s a Q&A in which Sharita Towne, who created the initiative A Black Art Ecology of Portland, and Intisar Abioto, who has photographed Black residents in Portland as part of a seven-year-long project, discuss social justice and art in the Oregonian city. [The New York Times]

A look at the life and career of Ruth Asawa, whose pioneering wire sculptures landed on new stamps from the United State Postal Service earlier this month. [ARTnews]

The Market

June Art Fair, which had its inaugural edition in Basel last year, has opened its online-only sale on Hauser & Wirth’s website. Emerging dealers participating in the fair have seen early sales of works by Jannis Varelas, Cassi Namoda, and others. [Art Market Monitor]

Exhibitions & Performances

Artist Ragnar Kjartansson’s musical piece Il Cielo in Una Stanza (The Sky in a Room) will run for the duration of one month in a Milanese church starting on September 22. The presentation is meant to recognize individuals’ trials and triumphs during the pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]

Finally, a piece on how museums around the world dedicated to Pablo Picasso are making the artist’s work readily accessible online. [The Wall Street Journal]