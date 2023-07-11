Picasso’s Daughter Appointed Administrator of the Late Artist’s Estate

Artist Pablo Picasso's children and heirs meeting at the Marseille court to identify the paintings stolen in Avignon, 1976. From left to right, Maya Widmaier-Picasso, Paloma Picasso, Bernard Ruiz-Picasso (grandson), Christine Ruiz-Picasso (wife of Paulo Picasso) and Claude Picasso.

Paloma Ruiz-Picasso was appointed administrator of her late father Pablo Picasso’s estate, their lawyer told Agence France-Presse last week.

She replaces her brother Claude, who has been the director since 1989 and decided to step down, following the death of their mother French artist Françoise Gilot in June.

Ruiz-Picasso is a businesswoman, fashionista, and perfume, accessories, and jewelry designer, and the last remaining of Picasso’s four children.

The Picasso estate oversees works held by Claude Picasso and Paloma Ruiz-Picasso, his late daughter Maya Widmaier Picasso (daughter of Marie-Thérèse Walter), and two of his grandchildren, Marina and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso.

The organization holds a monopoly on the copyright, trademark, and reproduction rights of Picasso’s works. It has the authority to issue authentication certificates and to fight forgeries.

“These five heirs [have] a form of joint ownership (the property consisting mainly in the intellectual property rights attached to the work and name of Pablo Picasso),” reads the estate website.

Picasso has been the subject of major exhibitions and scrutiny in recent years, including the show “It’s Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby,” which critiques Picasso as a “monumentally misogynistic and abusive domestic authoritarian dictator.”