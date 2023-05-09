Police Seize Tiananmen Monument in Hong Kong, Vermont Museum Plans Native American Art Center, and More: Morning Links for May 9, 2023

The former site of Jens Galschiøt's Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong after its removal in late 2021.

The Headlines

THE TOP JOB. One of the most high-profile jobs in contemporary art has been filled: Connie Butler being tapped to lead MoMA PS1 in New York, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Butler is coming from the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, where she has been chief curator for a decade. Prior to that, she was chief curator of drawings at the Museum of Modern Art. She has curated a number of key shows that have run at PS1, including “WACK! Art and the Feminist Revolution” (in 2008) and the 2013 Mike Kelley retrospective. In addition, she was on the curatorial team for the 2010 outing of Greater New York, PS1’s quinquennial survey of artists living and working in the area. Butler succeeds Kate Fowle, who departed after less than three years.

The Digest

British photographer Hugo Burnand took the official portrait of the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. He said that his aim was to create a “little piece of theater”; his work was just released. [The New York Times]

The Shelburne Museum in Vermont has hired Adjaye Associates to create a $12.6 million home for its new Perry Center for Native American Art. It will measure about 10,000 square feet and “will be designed from the ground up in partnership with Indigenous voices,” the museum said. [VTDigger and Press Release]

Judith Miller, an antiques expert who was a mainstay on the British version of the popular Antiques Roadshow television show, has died at 71. “She was addicted to auctions,” Penelope Green writes. [The New York Times]

The 2023 Pulitzer Prize for criticism went to Andrea Long Chu of New York magazine for “book reviews that scrutinize authors as well as their works.” The finalists were art critic Jason Farago, of the New York Times, and food writer Lyndsay C. Green, of the Detroit Free Press. [Pulitzer Prizes]

An exhibition at Tate Britain in London is helping to draw attention to the work of artist Elizabeth Siddal (1829–62), who has long been better known as a model and muse for her husband, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, and other Pre-Raphaelites. [CNN]

Studying the DNA preserved on a tooth pendant that was discovered in a cave in Siberia, researchers determined that it was worn by a woman 19,000 to 25,000 years ago. The tooth itself is believed to have belonged to an elk. [Euronews]

The Kicker

COOL CATS. Artist Stefan Brüggemann has a show up at the Mostyn arts center in Llandudno, Wales, and discussed his lifestyle with the Financial Times. A few tidbits: He has “a collection of tables” and is considering buying a Donald Judd one. He he is a fan of vintage band T-shirts and his Rick Owens–designed Birkenstocks (“I love that they don’t look like I’m a boring German nature lover”). And wild cats at his home in Ibiza just had kittens named Warhol and Basquiat. Those hoping to see collaborative work by the other Warhol and Basquiat can head to the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, which has a exhibition on that subject on view right now. [Financial Times]