Possible Banksy Works Appear in U.K., Pompeii Snack Bar to Open, and More: Morning Links for August 9, 2021

The Headlines

HAS BANKSY STRUCK AGAIN? A painting that looks like a work by the anonymous British artist has popped up on a wall in Lowestoft, on the east coast of England, the Guardian reports. The artist’s Instagram account has not yet authenticated it. It shows three children in a boat, accompanied by text that reads, “WE’RE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT.” (As it happens, the American artist Otis Houston, Jr. artist drew on that same idiom for a text work a few years ago.) Authorities removed the scrap metal comprising the boat because it was blocking a drain, Sky News reports. Other potential Banksys have popped in the area recently, including a painting of a couple dancing atop a bus shelter. Paul Gough, a Banksy expert who is vice chancellor of Arts University Bournemouth told BBC News that he is “pretty sure” the pieces are the genuine article. Said Gough, “Banksy has clearly been enjoying an East Anglian staycation: these are very sophisticated stencils showing an artist at the top of his game.”

TWO MAJOR ARCHAEOLOGICAL DISPLAYS ARE IN THE OFFING. In the doomed city of Pompeii, an ancient snack bar will open to visitors on Thursday, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reports. The boîte was discovered in 2019, and excavated further last year, revealing well-preserved paintings of ducks, a rooster, and more, as ARTnews reported. Researchers believe it served a stew of fish, snails, and sheep, as well as wine. Meanwhile, across the Mediterranean, Egyptian officials moved Pharaoh Khufu roughly 4,600-year-old solar boat from a display site near the Grand Pyramid to the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is slated to open later this year, Agence France-Presse reports. The relocation of the 138-foot-long boat (which was buried with the pharaoh to provide transport to the afterlife) was done in high style, using a remote-controlled vehicle that covered the roughly four-and-a-half mile journey in 10 hours.

The Digest

The artist Nancy Frankel, who made energetic abstract sculptures, often painted in vibrant shades, and who helped found women’s art organizations in Washington, D.C., was found dead in her Maryland home. She was 92. A suspect has been arrested in connection with Frankel’s death and charged with first-degree murder. [The Washington Post]

A battle is raging in San Francisco over a road in Golden Gate Park that was limited to pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic. Proponents of the closure say it provides much-needed green space, while cultural institutions in the park, including the de Young Museum, say it is making it difficult for their patrons to visit by car. “It’s the last thing we need as we try to reopen and get the museums back up and functioning, ” said Thomas P. Campbell, the director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which includes the de Young. [The New York Times]

Barry Joule, who donated more than 1,000 sketches and other documents from his friend, artist Francis Bacon, to Tate in 2004, is threatening legal action to pull the gift, alleging that the museum has not made good on its promises to showcase the material. The museum said it will meet with Joule in September. [The Guardian]

The Biden administration is pursuing regulatory changes aimed at speeding the return of Native American burial remains and sacred objects that are held by various institutions to their tribes. The remains of more than 116,000 Native Americans are held by museums and other organizations in the United States, reporter Zachary Small reports. [The New York Times]

The architecture firms Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Woods Bagot released new designs for their Aboriginal Art and Cultures Centre in Adelaide, Australia, responding to feedback from the center’s Aboriginal Records Group. “The main changes to the design reinforce the project’s commitment to evincing a strong connection to the earth,” Architect’s Newspaper editor-in-chief Aaron Seward writes. [The Architect’s Newspaper]

Three major works by Nam June Paik have been donated to the forthcoming Ulsan Museum of Art, which is set to open in that South Korean city in December. [The Korea Herald]

Tropical Storm Lupit appears to have blown one of Yayoi Kusama’s beloved yellow pumpkins into the water off Japan’s Naoshima island, where it is an iconic landmark. [The Japan Times/Twitter]

The Kicker

FEW CAN RIVAL JACOLBY SATTERWHITE when it comes to making deliriously seductive, frenetic videos and sculptures, but his contribution to the Grub Street Diet column reveals he is a champion eater and exerciser, as well. Over his seven-day diary, Satterwhite enjoys a vegan burrito, a box of Fruity Pebbles, canned octopus, and other delights. However, to those looking to match his lifestyle: Brace yourself. “My morning ritual is to do 180 one-arm push-ups, 180 lunges, 180 planks, a few other exercises,” he says. [Grub Street/New York]

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.