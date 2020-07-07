Which Top U.S. Galleries, Museums, and Art Spaces Received Small Business Loans?

The Guggenheim Museum in New York is among those receiving a PPP loan.

On Monday, after a period of secrecy, the Trump administration released complete data for the 4.9 million groups that will receive small business loans from the U.S. government as part of its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program has begun to disburse $521 billion in loans, which are intended to help retain more than 50 million workers across the United States.

The list of receivers of PPP loans includes a number of major art galleries, museums, and organizations. Classed into five tiers, these businesses can receive up to $10 million in funding. Facing the prospect of layoffs and major financial losses, many institutions’ leaders have been transparent about needing the loan money to continue business amid the pandemic. “Cultural institutions are making difficult choices, and it is incredibly important for museums to receive funding to keep our futures viable,” Claudia Gould, the director of New York’s Jewish Museum, told ARTnews earlier this year.

Among those receiving loans are Jeff Koons ’s studio; mega-galleries such as Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, and Gagosian; and some of the country’s biggest museums, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Below is a non-comprehensive look at which art businesses are receiving PPP loans. Complete data for the loan program can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website.

$5 million–$10 million

Guggenheim Museum, New York

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, San Marino, California

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Whitney Museum, New York

$2 million–$5 million

Bonhams, New York

Cleveland Institute of Art, Ohio

Cleveland Museum of Art, Ohio

Dallas Museum of Art, Texas

Detroit Institute of Arts

Diller Scofidio + Renfro, New York

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The Frick Collection, New York

Gagosian, New York

Hammer Museum, Los Angeles

Newfields, Indianapolis

Jewish Museum, New York

Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago

Pace Gallery, New York

Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts

Seattle Art Museum, Washington

$1 million–$2 million

Baltimore Museum of Art

Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio

David Zwirner, New York

Dia Art Foundation, New York

Frist Art Museum, Nashville

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Hauser & Wirth, New York

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston

Jeff Koons LLC, New York

Lévy Gorvy, New York

The Menil Collection, Houston, Texas

Milwaukee Art Museum, Wisconsin

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Newark Museum of Art, New Jersey

New Museum, New York

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City

Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, Florida

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Phoenix Art Museum, Arizona

Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio

Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

Worcester Art Museum, Massachusetts

$350,000–$1 million

303 Gallery, New York

Akron Art Museum, Ohio

Artforum

Aspen Art Museum, Colorado

Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco

Birmingham Museum of Art, Alabama

CalArts, Santa Clarita, California

David Kordansky, Los Angeles

Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco

Frye Art Museum, Seattle

Gladstone Gallery, New York

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Joan Mitchell Foundation, New York

Kasmin, New York

Lisson Gallery, New York

Long Beach Museum of Art, California

Luhring Augustine, New York

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Marlborough Gallery, New York

MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, Ohio

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, California

National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.

Nevada Museum of Art, Reno

New Orleans Museum of Art

Noguchi Museum, New York

Oklahoma Museum of Art

Palm Springs Museum of Art, California

Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill, New York

Philbrook Art Museum, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Portland Art Museum, Maine

Portland Art Museum, Oregon

Queens Museum, New York

San Diego Museum of Art, California

Santa Barbara Museum of Art, California

Skarstedt, New York

Speed Art Museum, Louisville, Kentucky

Storm King Art Center, New Windsor, New York

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford, Connecticut

$150,000–$350,000

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, Connecticut

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York

L.A. Louver

Metro Pictures, New York

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Petzel, New York

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago

Ryan Lee Gallery, New York