Which Top U.S. Galleries, Museums, and Art Spaces Received Small Business Loans?

On Monday, after a period of secrecy, the Trump administration released complete data for the 4.9 million groups that will receive small business loans from the U.S. government as part of its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program has begun to disburse $521 billion in loans, which are intended to help retain more than 50 million workers across the United States.
The list of receivers of PPP loans includes a number of major art galleries, museums, and organizations. Classed into five tiers, these businesses can receive up to $10 million in funding. Facing the prospect of layoffs and major financial losses, many institutions’ leaders have been transparent about needing the loan money to continue business amid the pandemic. “Cultural institutions are making difficult choices, and it is incredibly important for museums to receive funding to keep our futures viable,” Claudia Gould, the director of New York’s Jewish Museum, told ARTnews earlier this year.
Below is a non-comprehensive look at which art businesses are receiving PPP loans. Complete data for the loan program can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website.
$5 million–$10 million
Guggenheim Museum, New York
Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, San Marino, California
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Philadelphia Museum of Art
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
Whitney Museum, New York
$2 million–$5 million
Bonhams, New York
Cleveland Institute of Art, Ohio
Cleveland Museum of Art, Ohio
Dallas Museum of Art, Texas
Detroit Institute of Arts
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, New York
Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
The Frick Collection, New York
Gagosian, New York
Hammer Museum, Los Angeles
Newfields, Indianapolis
Jewish Museum, New York
Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago
Pace Gallery, New York
Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts
Seattle Art Museum, Washington
$1 million–$2 million
Baltimore Museum of Art
Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio
David Zwirner, New York
Dia Art Foundation, New York
Frist Art Museum, Nashville
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Hauser & Wirth, New York
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston
Jeff Koons LLC, New York
Lévy Gorvy, New York
The Menil Collection, Houston, Texas
Milwaukee Art Museum, Wisconsin
Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Newark Museum of Art, New Jersey
New Museum, New York
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City
Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, Florida
Pérez Art Museum Miami
Phoenix Art Museum, Arizona
Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio
Walker Art Center, Minneapolis
Worcester Art Museum, Massachusetts
$350,000–$1 million
303 Gallery, New York
Akron Art Museum, Ohio
Artforum
Aspen Art Museum, Colorado
Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco
Birmingham Museum of Art, Alabama
CalArts, Santa Clarita, California
David Kordansky, Los Angeles
Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco
Frye Art Museum, Seattle
Gladstone Gallery, New York
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
Joan Mitchell Foundation, New York
Kasmin, New York
Lisson Gallery, New York
Long Beach Museum of Art, California
Luhring Augustine, New York
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami
Marlborough Gallery, New York
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, Ohio
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, California
National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.
Nevada Museum of Art, Reno
New Orleans Museum of Art
Noguchi Museum, New York
Oklahoma Museum of Art
Palm Springs Museum of Art, California
Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill, New York
Philbrook Art Museum, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Portland Art Museum, Maine
Portland Art Museum, Oregon
Queens Museum, New York
San Diego Museum of Art, California
Santa Barbara Museum of Art, California
Skarstedt, New York
Speed Art Museum, Louisville, Kentucky
Storm King Art Center, New Windsor, New York
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford, Connecticut
$150,000–$350,000
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, Connecticut
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York
L.A. Louver
Metro Pictures, New York
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Petzel, New York
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago
Ryan Lee Gallery, New York