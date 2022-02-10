Prince Charles Tests Positive for Covid After Visits to London’s National Gallery, British Museum

After visiting the British Museum and the National Gallery in London, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid, marking the second time he has contracted the virus since 2020. He had reportedly met with dozens of people at the British Museum, where he was for an event, although it remains unknown whether any of them have also fallen ill.

Prince Charles’s official Twitter confirmed that he was now self-isolating. Because he tested positive, Prince Charles is slated to miss the unveiling of a monument to Licoricia of Winchester, a 13th-century Jewish businesswoman who was murdered 13 years before Jews were expelled from England. That statue will be sited in Winchester, a city about an hour and a half southwest of London.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles had visited the National Gallery’s exhibitions devoted to Kehinde Wiley and Albrecht Dürer, and was shown around by its director Gabriele Finaldi. It is unclear if Finaldi or any other workers there have fallen ill. In a statement, a spokesperson for the museum said, “The National Gallery does not comment on the health of its staff members, and all Government guidelines were adhered to during HRH’s visit.”

At the British Museum, he had attended an event meant to celebrate the British Asian Trust, which Prince Charles founded in 2007 and which is dedicated to combating poverty in South Asia. “Private events at the British Museum are held in line with the government’s published guidance,” a British Museum spokesperson said in a statement. “We also encourage all visitors to the Museum to follow the latest public health advice. The British Museum does not comment on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues. We wish the Prince of Wales well in making a speedy recovery.”