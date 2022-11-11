Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada

Francesca Aton
Hiko Basin and Range National Monument, White River Narrows in Nevada, 2019.
Hiko Basin and Range National Monument, White River Narrows in Nevada, 2019. Photo Bernard Friel/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land.

Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas.

Related Articles

A painting of three abstracted figures without any facial features. Their bodies are rendered only as partial arches.

Russian Security Guard Who Doodled Eyes on Avant-Garde Painting Found Guilty of Vandalism 

Mona Lisa Smeared with Cake by Climate Change Protester: 'Think of the Planet'

The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago and the 19th century. They depict highly stylized renderings of animals and people, as well as abstract designs, such as spirals and waves.

“No restitution or repair can undo the damage done by those who would vandalize such a sacred and historical site as the White River Narrows, but this ruling demonstrates that such crimes will not be met with a slap on the wrist,” Jason M. Frierson, the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada, said in a statement.

“Our office will continue to work to ensure that anyone who desecrates sacred tribal lands and artifacts are held accountable,” the judge continued.

The vandalism took palce between September 14, 2019, and October 8, 2019.

Both men were sentenced on November 4. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Land Management, which sought to make examples of the perpetrators, as legal penalties for the vandalism of prehistoric sites have not often been enforced.

After pleading guilty earlier this year in June to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge and a felony violation, Jonathon Pavon was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. Pavon spray painted a roughly 20-foot-long tag of his name “Cluer” onto a rock panel.

Daniel Plata was sentenced to 4 months in prison and 8 months in at-home confinement for painting smaller tags of his name “Velor” throughout the site.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad