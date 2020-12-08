‘Quarantine Brain’ Sets In, Marina Abramović Takes Over TV, and More: Morning Links from December 8, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Here’s how some big and small museums around the globe have been dealing with the pandemic. [Business Insider]

Seoul’s art museums close as the South Korean capital sees a rise in Covid-19 cases. [ARTnews]

An essay by E. Alex Jung compares our current moment of “quarantine brain” to the era that gave rise to Cabaret Voltaire and Dada. [Vulture]

“As part of a civil forfeiture suit against Jeffrey Epstein, Christie’s and Sotheby’s were last week ordered by prosecutors in the US Virgin Islands to disclose all correspondence and dealings with the late convicted pedophile going back more than 20 years.” [The Art Newspaper]

A Dutch art-restitution panel sided with museums too often, says a new government report. [The New York Times]

On the Supreme Court of the United States blog, Amy Howe writes about a hearing over Federal Republic of Germany v. Philipp, involving a collection of medieval relics now on display at a Berlin museum. [SCOTUS Blog]

Artists

Jonathan Griffin speaks with Robert Longo on the occasion of the artist’s show with Jeffrey Deitch in Los Angeles. [Financial Times]

Jonathan Jones is not a fan of Marina Abramović’s recent outing on British television, terming her five-hour affair “embarrassing, boring, and oddly reminiscent of more low-brow fare.” [The Guardian]

Artist David Lew has filed suit against the Chinese American Museum and Los Angeles, alleging that the institution threw his art away after showing it. [Yahoo News]

Hong Kong artist Giraffe Leung Lok Hei is accusing an investment company and a media agency of plagiarizing his art. [ArtAsiaPacific]

Misc.

“After five years of planning, a pandemic and a failed kidnapping, the He Art Museum, China’s buzziest new private arts venue in Guangdong province, is finally welcoming visitors.” [Al Jazeera]

The searcher who won that $2 million treasure hunt set up by art dealer Forrest Fenn is a 32-year-old medical student. [The New York Times]

Here’s a roundup of David Shrigley tea towels, David Bowie ornaments, and other “Christmas gifts to save the arts.” [The Guardian]

Meet music entrepreneur Neil Jacobson, the “Larry Gagosian of the catalog business.” [Rolling Stone]

Courtney A. McNeil has been named director of the Baker Museum in Naples, Florida. [Naples News]