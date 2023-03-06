Architect Rafael Viñoly Dies at 78, Climate Group Protests at the Rijksmuseum, and More: Morning Links for March 6, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

THE ARCHITECT RAFAEL VIÑOLY, who designed inventive and elegant buildings throughout the world, died on Thursday in New York of an aneurysm, the New York Times reports. He was 78. Viñoly’s many projects included an expansion for the Cleveland Museum of Art with an airy courtyard topped by glass, a renovation of the Queens Museum of Art that created a ramp for viewing its Panorama of the City of New York in intimate detail, and the sleek, soaring, and not-uncontroversial 432 Park Avenue apartment building in Manhattan. Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1944, he studied architecture in Buenos Aires, where he opened a practice in the 1960s. In the late 1970s, with the military junta in power in Argentina, he left for the United States, and settled in New York. His son, Román Viñoly, who worked at his father’s firm, said in a statement that the architect “leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognizable and iconic structures.”

POLICE REPORT. Eight people were arrested in Canada on allegations that they were part of a ring that made and sold forgeries attributed to the Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, the AFP reports. Morrisseau, a member of the Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation who died in 2007, won acclaim for vivid paintings of people, animals, and the natural world that he composed of planes of flat, rich color. The alleged forgery operation was started in 1996 by one of the defendants, according to police, and others later joined, including a nephew of the artist. More than 1,000 paintings said to be fakes were confiscated as part of the law-enforcement action, CTV News reports.

D.C. artist and teacher Lou Stovall, who as a master printmaker helped countless artists realize their visions, died on Friday at the age of 86. The figures with whom he collaborated included Sam Gilliam, Josef Albers, and Jacob Lawrence. “No one has done more for more aspects of our art scene,” a critic wrote in 1974.

[The Washington Post]

Art historian Pierre Apraxine, who assembled a trailblazing photography trove with collector Howard Gilman that was acquired by the Met, died late last month at 86. The holdings came to number more than 8,000 photos and albums, and have been valued at north of $100 million. [The New York Times]

Activists with the climate group Extinction Rebellion held a protest in front of Rembrandt‘s The Night Watch (1642) at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, denouncing the institution’s sponsorship agreements with an airline and bank that they say are contributing to global warming. [Reuters]

In response to the cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom, the Henry Moore Foundation is providing 50 grants, totaling £100,000 (about $120,000) to artists to help them make ends meet. “We are at a critical point,” its director, Godfrey Worsdale, said. “Can you imagine trying to keep a studio warm now? [The Guardian]

Photographer Nan Goldin told an interviewer that she wants to make a feature film and is considering a book adaptation “about the mundanity of violence, how nondescript violence is.” Laura Poitras’s documentary about the artist and activist, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, is up for an Oscar. The ceremony is Sunday. [The Associated Press]

The Edge (aka David Howell Evans), the guitarist of U2, shared some of his cultural touchstones while promoting the band’s new album (which has 40 songs!): He is a fan of the Sol LeWitt galleries at MASS MoCA, the starchitect haven Chateau La Coste, and the El Chato Taco Truck in Los Angeles. [The Observer/The Guardian]

THE SECRET SAUCE. Early in his life, the highly quotable restaurateur Michael Chow spent about 15 years painting, and for the past dozen years, he has been painting again, he told the Financial Times in a story on his personal aesthetic and lifestyle. For one thing, he always has sea moss in his refrigerator, he said. (An accompanying photo shows that it comes from the cult Los Angeles market Erewhon .) Chow explained that the stuff is “very expensive, tastes horrible, and is very good for your health. And so with Covid and all that, I always have sea moss. And eggs, which I use in my paintings.” [FT]