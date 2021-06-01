Raid Halts Teotihuacán Construction, Frank Lloyd Wright Home for Sale, and More: Morning Links from June 1, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

SINCE MARCH, MEXICAN AUTHORITIES HAVE BEEN CALLING FOR a halt to construction on the edge of Teotihuacán, saying that it threatened at least 25 structures at the pre-Hispanic site, according to the Associated Press. However, their stop-work orders were ignored. On Monday, officials sent in 250 National Guard troops and 60 police officers, the AP reports, shutting down work on what is said to be a recreation area of some type and filing criminal charges against those involved. A UNESCO World Heritage site, Teotihuacan is Mexico’s most-visited archaeological place.

AFTER NEARLY A MONTH IN A HOSPITAL, following a hunger strike, the Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara was released on Monday and vowed to continue fighting for great freedom of speech and other rights in the country, the Associated Press reports. “After a month in the hands of the beast, we’ll see how things go in the streets to continue the struggle,” Otero Alcantara said, adding that he had been held forcibly held at the medical center. He began the hunger strike after some of his works were confiscated when he was arrested for participating in a protest.

The Digest

The Black Wall Street Gallery in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood was vandalized, with white paint smeared on a window with its name. The incident took place on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, which occurred in its Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street. [New York Post]

Sunjung Kim’s run as president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation in South Korea is coming to a close after four years. The foundation said that Kim’s contract will not be renewed at the end of June, amid a labor dispute with the biennale’s union. [ArtAsiaPacific]

A major exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London looks at thousands of years of Iranian history, but some prized objects that were slated for the show never made the trip from Iran to the U.K. “There were outside political forces,” the V&A’s director, Tristram Hunt, said. [The New York Times]

Three wooden models of classic Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, have been released by the architectural-model company Little Building Co. [Robb Report]

If you would prefer a full-size Frank Lloyd Wright design, his 1950 John O. Carr House in Glenview, Illinois, is going up for auction. It sports four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and the suggested opening bid is $1.2 million. According to a broker with Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the listing, an auction was selected to attract “a larger art collector/investor audience.” [Forbes]

A gold Patek Philippe watch once owned by Andy Warhol will be offered this month in a Christie’s online auction. It’s estimated to go for $45,000 and $95,000. [DMARGE]

The Kicker

LOIS EHLERT, THE AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR OF 38 CHILDREN’S BOOKS, including Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (1989), has died at the age of 86, the New York Times reports. Ehlert was famed for her vibrant paper collages, which caused her quite a few paper cuts over the years. Though she was a prolific and successful author (Chicka Chicka Boom Boom sold 12 million copies), Ehlert was candid about the labor that went into her seemingly breezy work. The Times quotes a 2014 interview in which she said she had “a very full and overflowing wastebasket” since “I make lots of mistakes.” [The New York Times]

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.