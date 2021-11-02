Millennia-Old Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Unveiled in Egypt

The tomb of a treasurer to the pharaoh Ramses II has been discovered in Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unveiled the find on Saturday, allowing the press its first views of the tomb’s richly decorated walls, which are lined with murals that are still partially intact.

Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the 13th century B.C.E. He was known for being among the most important pharaohs to have presided over Egypt during the New Kingdom period, when the empire was at the height of its power. In addition to being celebrated for the extent of his reign, Ramses II is remembered for the cities and monuments that he had built between 1279 B.C.E. and 1213 B.C.E.

The tomb was discovered in Saqqara, a necropolis in Giza that has previously yielded numerous significant archaeological finds. Located within the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, the site contains many important structures, including the Step Pyramid of Djoser. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Saqqara is prized by Egyptologists and archaeologists because it contains graves from throughout ancient Egypt’s history.

The newly discovered tomb belonged to Ptah-M-Wiah, the chief treasurer to Ramses II. Ola El Aguizy, who headed up the project, said that the tomb includes a shrine, a yard, and walls carved with hieroglyphics. Those walls also bear images of a calf being carried to slaughter. A number of stone blocks were also found; it is likely that they once supported a ceiling that may have since fallen in. It is possible, however, that the tomb will continue to bring forth new finds, as work at the dig is still ongoing.

The tomb is the latest in a series of recent finds in Egypt. In September, archaeologists discovered ritualistic objects at the Temple of Pharaohs, which is located about 60 miles east of Alexandria. And in February, a mummy with a golden tongue was unearthed.